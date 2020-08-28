While the number of Coloradans filing initial claims for regular unemployment benefits each week has continued its steady decline since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the number of self employed and gig workers applying for aid has more than doubled since the beginning of August.
By the end of last week, 16,417 self employed and gig workers, who generally don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits, filed initial claims for aid by the end of last week through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program created by Congress, according to the latest data released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday.
That compares to the 11,809 who filed during the week ending Aug. 15, 9,048 by the end of the week of Aug. 8 and the 7,138 who filed initial claims at the start of the month.
Jeff Fitzgerald, director of the Colorado Division of Unemployment insurance, said there are likely a multitude of reasons why whose numbers have increased so much, including the possibility that some are fraudulent claims, while others are because self-employed workers have run out of any money they may have received through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
“We are seeing an uptick in the amount of PUA claims, and some factors for consideration are the status of PPP coming to an end, also … the latitude that PUA provides for if people aren’t able to work due to a young child in school,” Fitzgerald said. “Lastly, I would mention … the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program nationwide has been a target for some level of fraud.”
Fitzgerald said the department has put in place several protocols for catching fraudulent claims, which also are occurring for regular unemployment benefits. He said those procedures have already prevented millions of dollars in fraud claims from actually being paid out.
Like the statewide numbers, the six-county area also has seen an increase in PUA claims, though not nearly as sharp. Claims in those counties — Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco — went from 411 claims in the week ending Aug. 8 to 530 for the week ending Aug. 15, with Mesa County self employed and gig workers making up more than half.
Add to that the 6,396 workers in the six-county region who still are receiving regular unemployment benefits, down from 6,821 at the start of the month, and the nearly 11,000 local residents who received weekly benefits at the height of the pandemic the first week in May.
Overall, there were a total of 269,964 Coloradans who continued to receive weekly benefits halfway into the month, including 179,798 regular UI claimants, 79,038 in PUA money, and another 11,128 who were getting money thanks to the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Act, which extended regular unemployment benefits an additional 13 weeks.