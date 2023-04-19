Mosquitoes are coming, and there will be a lot of them in the Grand Valley this summer
That’s what officials with Grand River Mosquito Control District want people to know.
“To be honest, we want to let people know this will be a very active mosquito season,” said Tim Moore, district manager of the Grand River Mosquito Control District. “It is very likely that there will be far more mosquitoes than there have been in the past four years.”
The reason for the anticipated barrage of mosquitoes is because of a higher snowpack, which, in the Colorado Basin, is currently at 150% of normal. This has water suppliers excited, the GRMCD wants people to brace themselves for an active mosquito season.
Because mosquitoes rely on water to breed, a surplus of moisture tends to bring more mosquitoes. Eggs from these insects can lay dormant for many years. Moore worries that the floodplains, where mosquitoes often lay eggs, could create a surge in mosquitoes.
Ongoing drought conditions has kept the floodplains dry for several years, but should these areas be rejuvenated from the melting snowpack this summer, mosquitoes could come in droves.
“Those floodplains have been dry since 2018,” Moore said. “If water gets there, you can expect a lot of mosquitoes flying around, because all those dormant eggs will be activated.”
Moore warns that people should be aware of any standing water, including irrigation ditches, swimming pools, gutters and even wheelbarrows. Moore suggests people should clean out gutters, clean up yard debris and, most importantly, eliminate standing water on their properties.
An uptick in mosquitoes could cause an increase in West Nile virus, which the insects carry. There is no cure for West Nile, though most cases resolve on their own. A means of prevention also does not yet exist.
According to the CDC, Colorado led the country in 2022 with total cases of and deaths from West Nile, at 204 and 18 respectively. Montrose and Delta counties experienced an increase in West Nile cases compared to years past, based on findings from the Mesa County Health Department. In 2022, 40% of the cases reported in Colorado involved residents of Montrose County or Delta county. In other words, western Colorado is a hot spot for West Nile, not just in the state, but in the country.
Moore and his team has identified upwards of 2,500 breeding sites in the area, which they visit weekly to test for larvae.
If technicians with the Grand River Mosquito Control District discover larvae, then they will treat the water with a “naturally occurring bacteria that is ingested by the larvae and then kills them,” Moore said.
The GRMCD is composed of 22 technicians. They plan to add four or five college students to assist them by the end of the month. Checking and treating for larvae makes up roughly 90% of the GRMCD’s duties, Moore said.
Should Moore or his crews notice an uptick in adult mosquitoes in a particular area, they will “fog” it, meaning that a chemical mist is sprayed to kill adult insects. This is done on rare occasions, Moore said, and when fogging is performed, the GRMCD tries to be especially cognizant so as to avoid hurting local pollinators, like bees.
Going after mosquitoes is done for two main reasons; the threat of West Nile and the nuisance they pose as pests.
Ultimately, Moore wants people to be aware of the expected uptick in mosquitoes this season and, consequently, a heightened risk of West Nile.
“We really want to get the word out about this,” Moore said. “We want people to know that this season is going to be much different than in years past, so people need to be ready for it. We’ll do everything we can, but people have got to be aware of this.”
Over the past several years, the Grand River Mosquito Control District’s diligence has paid off.
Last year, there were four cases of West Nile reported in Mesa County. Zero cases were reported in 2020 and 2021, and six cases were reported in 2019, according to Mesa County Public Health.