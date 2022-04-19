Colorado Mesa University’s campus was a little more crowded than usual Monday, thanks to more than 1,000 young visitors.
Some of them will likely end up being students at the university themselves one day.
CMU Admissions, in conjunction with Mesa County Valley School District 51, hosted all local eighth graders as well as middle school students from other regional schools for the annual Eighth Grade Career Fair Adventure.
This is the first such career fair for youth hosted by CMU since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today’s about getting the middle schoolers on campus to see life on campus and in college, and also getting them interested in careers and seeing where their career path could take them,” said Melissa Tolson, CMU admissions manager of orientation and campus visitation programs.
“Mostly, I think this really gets them thinking about different ways they could use an education in different kinds of careers, whether that’s technical or bachelor’s degree-seeking. It gets the ball rolling on them thinking, ‘What do I want to do?’ ”
The career fair featured six stations around campus, each focusing on different professional fields. Groups of students rotated among the stations, learning about all the options on display.
The skilled trades and technical sciences station focused on jobs such as carpentry, auto repair, welding, heavy equipment operation, computer aided design and electrician and technician positions.
In addition to companies with displays, such as FCI Constructors, the District 51 Career Center also had a tent at the plaza outside the University Center.
Inside was a custom-built V-twin engine car that drew many students’ attention.
Fruita Monument High School junior Kolby Dick, who has been enrolled in the Career Center program for about a year, said the program can prove extraordinarily valuable to those seeking jobs in tech-reliant trades.
“This is a big stepping stone when it comes to going to a technical college like UTI, Lincoln Tech or WyoTech.
“It’s a big stepping stone to getting into things like diesel mechanics, auto mechanics, NASCAR racing and everything like that,” Dick said.
“(Being in the Career Center’s technician program) allows you to get a master service technician certification. It allows you to have a job right out of high school and have that certification that looks really good on your application and everything like that.”
Other stations were dedicated to STEM, media arts and technology (engineers, mathematicians, scientists, city planners, film and music production, journalism and broadcasting); agriculture, resources, recreation and energy (farming, soil scientists, veterinarians, ranchers, foresters).
More stations featured health science and public safety (physical therapists, dentists, forensic investigators, doctors, lawyers, police officers, pharmacists); business, marketing and public administration (business owners, accountants, graphic designers, loan officers, elected officials, financial advisers, stockbrokers); and hospitality, human services and education (teachers, hotel managers, therapists, case managers, chefs, health and fitness specialists, tourism and travel).
At this point in their lives, eighth graders still have plenty of time to map out their professional futures before making drastic decisions.
However, they are approaching the time when weighing all their options is crucial.
“I feel like this is something to see what college is like, to figure out what we’re going to do in the future,” said Breonna Barfoot, an Orchard Mesa student.
“This kind of thing shows us what we can do.”
Barfoot said she and many of her peers were being enlightened by the options on display at the career fair.
The university’s accommodations certainly helped, too.
“I feel like, if they hand out free stuff, that’s going to encourage a lot of people to come,” she joked.