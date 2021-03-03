Nearly 6,000 Mesa County residents received their first COVID-19 vaccine last week as week-over-week inoculations continue their upward trend.
In its weekly update, Mesa County Public Health reported that 24,286 people have now received their first vaccine, 5,702 of those in the past week. Meanwhile, 9,425 people have received both vaccines. In total, 8,294 vaccines were administered for the week ending Feb. 27.
The two-week total for new COVID-19 infections in Mesa County is below 500. As of Tuesday, 415 new positive infections were confirmed in the past two weeks.
Nineteen Mesa County residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 149 people with COVID-19 have died in the county, 119 of whom died from the virus.
