The Grand Valley Gives Collaboration announced its participation for a 10th year in Colorado Gives Day 2021, an initiative to increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving to Colorado charities.
Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour period on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to “give where you live” by making online donations to the charity of your choice among the hundreds of nonprofits featured on Community First Foundation’s online giving website, ColoradoGives.org.
More than 40 local nonprofits are participating on Colorado Gives Day, including:
American Red Cross, Caprock Academy, CASA of Mesa County, Center for Children, Child and Migrant Services, Colorado Canyons Association, Colorado Discover Ability, Colorado Mesa University Foundation, Colorado West Land Trust, Community Food Bank, Counseling and Education Center, The Cycle Effect,
Dyslexia Foundation of Western Colorado, Eureka! McConnell Science Museum, Family Health West, Food Bank of the Rockies, Girls on the Run, Good Samaritan Clinic of Western Colorado, Grand Rivers Humane Society,
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Grand Valley Pets Alive, Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, Hilltop Community Resources, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, HopeWest, Housing Resources of Western Colorado, Juniper Ridge Community School, KAFM Community Radio, Karis Inc.,
Kids Aid Backpack Program, KWSI – LP 100.3 Radio, MarillacHealth, Mesa County Libraries Foundation, Mesa County Partners, Mesa County RSVP, Mind Springs Foundation, One Riverfront, RiversEdge West, Riverside Education Center, Rocky Mountain Public Media, Roice-Hurst Humane Society,
School District 51 Foundation, SummitWest Care, United Way of Mesa County, Western Colorado Community Foundation, Western Colorado Health Network, Western Slope Blue Star Mothers.
Grand Valley Gives believes in the importance of nonprofit agencies working together to enhance giving in our community and to ensure that our local nonprofits can continue to provide the services that are so important to Mesa County citizens, it said in a Monday press release.
In 2020, Grand Valley Gives collectively raised more than $300,000, and this year’s goal is $325,000.
Residents can learn more about the participating nonprofits in The Giving Guide, an insert in the Daily Sentinel published on Nov. 19, and by visiting www.grandvalleygives.org.
Participating charities receive 100% of the online donations and also earn a portion of the $1 million Incentive fund provided by Community First Foundation and FirstBank that helps boost every donation received on Colorado Gives Day.
Kannah Creek Brewing Co. will also support Grand Valley Gives at its Dec. 6 Firkin Fundraiser. Proceeds from the pint sales of its specialty cask of beer from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. will benefit efforts to encourage local philanthropy on Colorado Gives Day.
Other sponsors of Grand Valley Gives include Ireland Stapleton, Timberline Bank, and the Western Colorado Community Foundation. Media sponsors include MBC Grand and KAFM Community Radio.
For information: www.grandvalleygives.org/ Facebook: Grand Valley Gives.