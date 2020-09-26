Mesa County Public Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, around twice as many as the previous highest daily total and another 20 cases Friday.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said increased testing will lead to more positive cases, but that, in this case, that alone could not account for the high number.
“Maybe we give the impression that we’re out of the woods on this, but yesterday’s numbers are testament that we’re not,” Kuhr said. “I will say as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning, we have five cases so far that are going to go into today’s report.”
Many of the cases that have been found recently have been linked to private gatherings, Kuhr said. He said people need to continue to practice social distancing and wear masks when in close contact with other people. He said people should consider whether gathering at all is a good idea if it can be avoided.
“I don’t want us to get into widespread community transmission,” Kuhr said. “It’s been very important that we always know the source ... yes, I think people should consider whether they attend private gatherings or whether they even hold them right now.”
Transmission between family members has also been high, Kuhr said. In Thursday numbers, he said six of the cases came from a single family.
“Yes, a lot of people out there are healthy and this isn’t going to affect them, but they may infect others,” Kuhr said. “The fact that we are infecting so many family members is of concern.”
VARIANCE
The 34 new cases brought the two-week total number of new cases to 109, which is above the limit called for in the Protect Our Neighbors variance, which the county recently was approved for.
That variance allows for larger groups to gather at businesses and organizations and has several metrics to determine if a community can continue expanding capacity. One metric is that the community should be below 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. For Mesa County that number is 75.
“I’ve had to do some work with the state to make sure we don’t go on that three-week clock of non-compliance,” Kuhr said. “I am a little bit nervous, but I think working with the state is reasonable.”
Kuhr said the state is most interested in three metrics — the cases per 100,000 residents, the percent of positive cases over a two-week period and total hospital capacity.
“We really need to be below 75 and we haven’t been there,” Kuhr said. “I’ve done my best to reason with the state to say let’s look at all three together as opposed to one.”
The two-week positivity rate increased from around 1.3% on Thursday to 2.15% Friday. It needs to be below 5% for the current variance level. Kuhr said because they are testing so many people throughout the community, that one high day wouldn’t affect that number much, but if it is sustained over several days it would.
“If we saw a surge in hospital use or in that percent positivity, then definitely we need to put some more protective measures back into place,” Kuhr said.
CMU OUTBREAK
The Colorado Mesa University football team experienced an outbreak that was confirmed on Sept. 15, according to state data.
There were 11 players that tested positive for COVID-19 and one staff member. The outbreak was contained and the players have since been cleared to return to work out with the team again. CMU spokesperson David Ludlam said the university’s testing and quarantine procedures worked as intended and that students took the situation seriously.
“There’s no time when a COVID-19 positive is good news, but the good news from our reaction to it was that it was a success and that our process and the infrastructure that we had been building for six months actually worked,” Ludlam said. “I think that was validating to a lot of people.”
Kuhr said that because COVID-19 has a relatively long incubation rate, outbreaks can be stopped effectively. He said in CMU’s case it was contained early.
“I think the important thing for people to understand is that with an average incubation of seven days for COVID-19, as long as my team is right on top of these, they’re pretty easy to contain,” Kuhr said. “An outbreak is of less concern than widespread community transmission.”
This week, CMU recorded 16 new cases through its random testing program. Its two-week positivity rate is at 0.2%.
FLU SEASON
Mesa County Public Health is preparing for its first full flu season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kuhr said with symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19 overlapping, he expected it to cause additional issues. He said there are testing procedures that can test for both at the same time, but that they are having trouble finding a supply of those tests.
“With the overlap of symptoms, it’s going to be difficult to know who should be quarantining for COVID,” Kuhr said. “It’s going to be tough. We’re preparing for it, but there is no doubt it is going to be a challenge.”
Kuhr urged people to get a flu shot this year even if they haven’t in the past. Mesa County will be holding two flu clinics at the Mesa County fairgrounds. They will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 24. If you cannot make it, you can call 970-248-6900 to make an appointment for a flu shot.