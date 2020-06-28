Following a charged exchange between Grand Junction City Council members earlier this month, voters in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll doled out poor grades for the governing body.
Nearly 40% of respondents gave the council a D and another 33% delivered a failing grade. Only 16% indicated a C grade, 7% for B and 4% for A.
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
Q: Who is expecting to finally move into their new building in July?
A: C. Bureau of Land Management leadership.
Q: What is now required to enter State Wildlife Areas?
A: C. A hunting or fishing license.
Q: School leaders, elected officials across the valley and a plethora of activists celebrated what occasion last Friday?
A: B. Juneteenth.
Q: In June, 2015, Grand Junction City Council unanimously approved $127,000 for what?
A: D. Severance pay for an outgoing city administrator.
