Fifteen cases of West Nile virus have now been reported in Delta County this season, after five more human cases were reported Friday.

The Delta County Department of Health reported that, of the 15 human cases this year, six have been males and nine have been females, with ages ranging from 41 to 80.

Cases have been reported in the Delta, North Fork and Surface Creek regions.

As of Friday, there have been six positive mosquito “pools” identified in the north Delta County region.

A pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos from a trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District that has been submitted to the state laboratory for testing.