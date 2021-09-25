featured More West Nile reported in Delta County By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fifteen cases of West Nile virus have now been reported in Delta County this season, after five more human cases were reported Friday.The Delta County Department of Health reported that, of the 15 human cases this year, six have been males and nine have been females, with ages ranging from 41 to 80.Cases have been reported in the Delta, North Fork and Surface Creek regions. As of Friday, there have been six positive mosquito “pools” identified in the north Delta County region.A pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos from a trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District that has been submitted to the state laboratory for testing. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mosquito Delta County Department Medicine Hydrography Entomology Bee District Nile Trap Delta Pool Surface Creek Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView