The number of new claims for state unemployment insurance rose again for the third straight week, bringing to nearly 600,000 the tally of Colorado workers who have filed for aid because they have lost their jobs due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
As of the end of last week, another 7,116 workers filed for regular state benefits, while another 3,625 asked for aid through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, money made available by Congress to help self-employed and gig workers who don’t qualify for normal state unemployment benefits. That brings to a total of 770,928 people in the state who have asked for state or federal help since the pandemic began back in mid-March.
Of those who have asked for regular weekly unemployment checks, 96,078 were still getting them as of last week, while another 63,229 received federal PUA money. In addition to that, 48,488 were also still getting money under the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which allows workers to get an additional 13 weeks of benefits after their normal 26 weeks runs out.
In the six-county region, however, the number of local workers still receiving regular state unemployment checks continued to drop, with 5,224 still getting money as of the week ending Oct. 17, the latest county-by-county figures available.
Overall, fewer workers in those counties — Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco — had filed initial regular or PUA claims during that mid-October week, down to 325 workers.
Since the economy turned sour because of the pandemic, the state has paid out about $2.17 billion in regular claims, while more than $3 billion has gone to state workers through various other federal unemployment programs since the end of March.