Thousands of workers in northwest Colorado have already filed for unemployment insurance and thousands more are expected to this week.
According to figures compiled by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, nearly 5,800 workers in the six-county region filed for unemployment benefits during March, the bulk of which occurred in the final week ending March 28.
Nearly 4,550 of them were in Mesa County alone, a 394% increase over the previous week ending March 21. The remainder were in Garfield, Rio Blanco, Delta, Montrose and Moffat counties.
But according to a new survey released Monday by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, 74 business owners said they were forced to furlough or lay off 1,420 more workers the first week in April. That number is likely much higher because several businesses did not respond to that question, and others acknowledged that they had laid off workers but didn’t say how many.
That survey, however, also showed that 60% of the businesses in the Grand Valley have not as of yet laid off or furloughed any of their workers.
Nearly that same percentage of businesses also said their biggest interest at this point is to learn more about what financial assistance is available to help them get through this crisis.
Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, said her next survey will ask how many have taken advantage of the federal Paycheck Protection Program approved by Congress as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package.
“I know anecdotally that we’ve had quite a few that have applied just because we offered a webinar on it, Autopaycheck offered a webinar on it with the Timberline guys,” she said. “So I know we’ve had a lot of people applying. I think the question is, is the money starting to roll through?”
Jim Pedersen, co-CEO of Timberline Bank in Grand Junction, told The Daily Sentinel late last week that his bank had submitted more than 500 applications worth about $100 million in forgivable loans to the Small Business Administration so far, some of which are still in the process of being approved.
Congress allocated $349 billion for that program and is considering adding another $250 billion to it.
How much of that money is still up for grabs is unclear, but Fortune Magazine reported Monday that the SBA has approved about 880,000 applications nationwide so far for a total of about $217 billion.
Statewide, more than 127,000 Coloradans have filed for unemployment benefits, and 16.8 million nationwide, since stay-at-home orders were imposed because of the pandemic, according to state and federal labor department officials.
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ official national unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in nonfarm payroll jobs for March, representing a 0.9% hike over February, the largest month-over-month increase since January 1975.
Other economists, however, say the true rate actually could be in the double-digits as a result of the coronavirus crisis.