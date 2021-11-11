Converting at least 1,000 federal firefighters to full-time, permanent, year-round employees and increasing firefighter pay are among the federal infrastructure bill provisions that will help in building resilience amidst climate change, an Interior Department official said Wednesday.
“Those folks would be working to reduce hazardous fuels. That would be a key part of their work,” Liz Klein, senior counselor to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, said of the expanded year-round firefighting force.
Klein and other high-level Interior officials joined in a conference call with reporters to highlight the infrastructure bill’s investments in wildland fire mitigation, drought management and tribal funding to help better protect communities and the environment from a worsening climate crisis.
Klein said the bill will provide $1.5 billion for Interior’s wildlands fire management program, making historic investments in things including firefighters, forest restoration, hazardous fuels management, post-fire restoration, and fire science that can help prioritize mitigation work and spot new fires early.
“These investments put our fire programs on a more proactive footing to not only manage wildfires as they occur but to help prevent them from getting out of control in the first place, which we know is crucial to protecting our lands and communities,” Klein said.
The new funding comes as U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and bipartisan cosponsors are pushing a bill to boost wildland firefighter pay and benefits. Sally Tucker, Neguse’s spokesperson, said that while the infrastructure bill would provide for temporary pay increases for a certain amount of years, Neguse’s bill would result in a more permanent pay increase.
“But the increase in the infrastructure bill is a really big win and it will provide that increase for a few years,” she said.
Neguse’s bill would not just raise pay but would help firefighters in other ways, including by providing mental health benefits, health care and housing stipends.
Tanya Trujillo, Interior’s assistant secretary for water and science, highlighted the infrastructure bill’s $8.3 billion allocation to the Interior Department for investments in water management initiatives to respond to drought.
“It makes one of the largest investments in drought resilience in the nation’s history,” Trujillo said.
Those investments cover things such as rebuilding aging infrastructure, restoring watersheds, adding water storage, and implementing drought-contingency planning at a time of worsening drought in the Colorado River Basin.
The infrastructure bill also includes hundreds of millions of dollars to help tribes deal with climate change impacts such as coastal flooding, drought, heat and water-supply challenges.
“This funding is going to make a big dent in addressing some of the most immediate needs in Indian country to respond to the climate crisis,” said Bryan Newland, Interior’s assistant secretary for Indian affairs.