Though COVID-19 has been top of mind as it relates to Mesa County health concerns, summer days are bringing with them disease-carrying mosquitoes that can spread the West Nile Virus.
“We are still very much in COVID-19 right now, so mosquitoes haven’t been on top of mind for most people,” Mesa County Public Health Epidemiology Program Manager Heidi Dragoo said. “We are seeing warm weather and we are seeing mosquitoes and it’s important for everyone to take precautions.”
Mosquito season typically peaks sometime in July. Early trap samples expected back soon should provide a better indication for what to expect for the season ahead.
“We are preparing for the season as we would any other. We’ll be sending our first samples out for testing by the end of the week and will have results by next week,” Dragoo said.
The Mesa County Public Health Department will send tests in on a weekly basis throughout the season. The first human case of West Nile wasn’t reported in Mesa County until late August last year.
In preparation for the season, Mesa County Public Health recommends residents drain standing water on their property, wear insect repellent, dress in long sleeves and pants that have been sprayed with repellent, check window screens and limit exposure outside.
“We don’t want people to get sick with West Nile on top of COVID,” Dragoo said.
COVID-19 has been the virus of focus for health officials since March, with new features on the Mesa County Public Health website dedicated to putting up-to-date coronavirus test results for the county, state and country. Dragoo said the county and state’s West Nile testing processes are already in place, with the MCPH website’s “Mosquito Meter” built and ready to go, and she did not think one virus response would impact the other.
“I’m not aware of any shortages on the West Nile testing front,” she said.
Dragoo’s bigger concern was that the general population didn’t get fatigued by all this disease control and prevention.
“I hope people will be excited to practice disease prevention for another disease,” she said.
Traps across Mesa County, 83 total, show mosquitoes have started showing up in the area, with nearly 20 Culex mosquitoes reported at the trap on 27 and C 1/2 roads, 10 flood-borne mosquitoes and two others, according to the Grand River Mosquito Control District.
Tim Moore, district manager with the Grand River Mosquito Control District, said it would be a little unusual to see West Nile in sample tests this early in the summer.
“The weather has been pretty dry and we’re not seeing as many mosquitoes as we normally do,” he said. “July 4 is typically the peak for mosquitoes in Mesa County.”
Thousands of mosquitoes will be trapped by the district over the next few months with only a small percentage of Culex mosquitoes that come back as West Nile Virus carriers. Culex mosquitoes are the only type of mosquitoes known to carry the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mosquito trapping begins in May for Mesa County as the early data helps health officials understand whether they need to do more treatment on the larva or kill the adults. Moore said 90% of the county’s efforts to get rid of the mosquitoes goes to finding the breeding sites and treating the larva before they grow. The other 10% goes to eliminating the adults.
“We look at the number of mosquitoes in the traps and if we reach certain thresholds, then we will schedule treatments for those targeted areas to kill the adult,” he added.
Once the county starts nearing the peak in mosquito season, mosquitoes are tested for West Nile.
TREATMENT
There are no medications to treat the West Nile Virus. Symptoms can range from mild to more severe in extreme cases. In more severe cases, people may need to go to the hospital where they can receive supportive treatment such as intravenous fluids.
About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People above the age of 60 are at greater risk to develop a severe illness. About 1 in 10 people who develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system die, the CDC reports.
Colorado had the third most cases of West Nile of any state, behind California and Arizona, in 2019.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Mesa County had six reported human cases of West Nile in 2019. Nearby Delta County, estimated at less than 32,000 by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019, had 33 reported human cases. No other county had more than nine cases last year.
“We’re starting to do trapping here this week and are already counting mosquitoes,” Delta County Health Department Director Ken Nordstrom said. “It’s too early to see how exactly the season will progress but we’re seeing a lot of Culex mosquitoes out there.”
He said the West Nile case counts tend to go in cycles for Delta County.
In 2018, the county saw eight West Nile human cases, compared to two in Mesa County, according to the CDPHE.
From 2015 to 2017, Delta County had just one human West Nile case. “We’ve seen over the past 20 years low years, with one or zero cases of West Nile, and other years with huge spikes,” Nordstrom said. Delta’s last big spike was in 2012. Looking ahead to this season, Nordstrom said one concern they have is the impact local hemp operations had on where they sprayed insecticides out of fear it would harm their product.
Nordstorm said there is a lot less acreage of hemp planted this year so “it shouldn’t be as big an issue” and the district purchased more environmentally sound insecticide to spray closer to the hemp fields.
Just like with COVID-19, Nordstrom hopes the public will take an active part in protecting themselves from the West Nile Virus this summer.
“With West Nile it’s personal protection and people need to protect themselves with the four D’s: drain, DEET, dusk and dawn,” he said.
DEET is a chemical insect repellant.