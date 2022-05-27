The Grand River Mosquito Control District (GRMCD) is cautioning residents about mosquito activity, which is beginning much earlier than normal.
The District treats more than 2,500 private properties and 10,000 breeding sites, as well as public open spaces around the valley.
“We’re about three weeks ahead of a typical year and have already discovered a good number of mosquito larvae,” said Tim Moore, District Manager of GRMCD. “We have 18 of our seasonal field technicians actively working to combat the larvae before the mosquitoes mature into flying adults.”
According to a GRMCD news release, people should remember the 3 D’s: drain, dress, and defend. Residents are asked to keep an eye on and frequently drain containers to avoid standing water. Other tips are: disposing of any tires, drilling holes in the bottom of recycling containers, clearing roof gutters of debris, cleaning pet water dishes regularly, checking and emptying children’s toys, repairing leaky outdoor faucets, and changing the water in bird baths at least once a week.
“Encouraging your neighbors to also eliminate sources on their own property is critical to a community-wide control program. Mosquitoes require water to complete their life cycle. If their water source is eliminated, so are their offspring,” explains Moore.
Other tips include: wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing when outside and applying a mosquito repellent to bare skin and to your clothing. Repellents with 10-30% DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 are most effective, the release said.