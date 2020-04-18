With mosquito larvae starting to show up in local waters, the Grand Valley Mosquito Control District is staffed up to its typical level for mid-April and starting work to limit the insect’s numbers.
But its ability to add staffing as peak season arrives will be dictated by where things stand then with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The district has 12 seasonal field technicians now at work. This week they started heading into the field to treat breeding waters through the introduction of a naturally occurring bacteria that kills the larvae. That keeps them from turning into buzzing adults that can leave humans with anything from a nuisance itch to a case of potentially deadly West Nile virus.
“Last year we had six human cases of West Nile virus in the district so we want to make sure we do everything we can to reduce that number, limit that number,” said the district’s manager, Tim Moore.
But that other virus, COVID-19, could complicate the district’s efforts. Moore said it typically picks up another 10 or 12 seasonal staff as college classes end, and ahead of a mosquito season peak around July 4.
The question is whether it will be able to make such additional hires while trying to comply with social-distancing protocol to help limit COVID-19’s spread.
Moore said the district is limiting the number of workers coming in contact with each other by staggering the start of their shift times, with four starting at 6 a.m., four at 6:30 and four at 7.
They each come to the district office, change clothes and head into the field before the next crew arrives. They all have N95 protective masks, thanks to a supply the district has on hand due to the chemicals it used to use before switching to the bacteria approach.
Moore said that if he hired more workers and started them later in the morning, their shifts wouldn’t end until later in the day when more people tend to be at home.
That increases the possibility of crews coming in contact with the public, something Moore wants to avoid because of the pandemic.
What the district will be able to do when it comes to hiring more people will be dictated by what guidelines and directives are issued by Gov. Jared Polis and health officials in coming weeks.
Moore notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has no information suggesting COVID-19 is transmitted by mosquitoes.
In the North Fork Valley, the North Fork Mosquito Abatement District, which covers 50 square miles, said on its website that it already is being forced to operate at a reduced crew level due to COVID-19 state mandates.
“What does this mean for the District residents? Every resident MUST police their own property for mosquito activity,” the district says on its website. “Priority is being given to known early activity sites, mainly public areas, irrigated fields, culverts and storm drains, and commercial areas of towns.”
Last year Delta County had 33 identified West Nile virus cases, the most of any county in the state, with two of those cases being fatal. None of Mesa County’s six cases was fatal.
Only an estimated 20% of those who get the virus develop symptoms. Those symptoms can range from mild fever to severe encephalitis.
The North Fork district’s efforts are complicated by the lack of mosquito control in surrounding areas. It, and the Grand Valley district, encourage people to check their properties for standing water on their properties in buckets, flower pots, etc. Moore said emptying standing water once a week keeps larvae from fully maturing.
Moore said about 90% of the control work the Grand Valley district does involves treating water, working with consenting landowners. It also monitors about 82 traps each week for adult mosquitoes, and specifically the Culex mosquito, the one that can carry West Nile virus. If Culex numbers are above average, it may employ aerial fogging to kill adults, particularly in more populated areas where the mosquito poses a bigger threat.
The district puts notices on its website when such fogging is planned, coordinates with organic farmers and fogs late at night to avoid harming bees because they are then in their hives.
Moore’s district preaches the three “Ds” in combating mosquitoes: drain, dress and defend. Besides draining water sources, people should dress in loose-fitting, light-colored clothing when mosquitoes are active; the creatures are more attracted to dark clothing. And people should defend themselves with a repellent on their skin and clothing. The Grand Valley district says repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 are effective.
The district welcomes requests by residents for it to come treat standing water. Its number is 257-0191.
For information on the district, visit www.fightthebitegj.com.