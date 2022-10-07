Western Slope Republican and Democratic candidates running for various Colorado House and Senate seats this year are pulling in thousands of dollars in their respective bids for next month’s election. All, that is, except for one.
That candidate is David Stahlke, a Democrat who is running against state Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, for Senate District 7.
To date, Stahlke not only hasn’t raised any money for his campaign, but he also hasn’t spent much either, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed this week with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Unlike other candidates running for various legislative seats, Stahlke has no website, Facebook page or Twitter account promoting his candidacy.
Since entering the race in April — he won his party’s nomination in the June primary in an uncontested race — Stahlke has filed nine campaign finance reports with the state.
The only thing listed in those filings was an expense for business cards that the Mesa County Democratic Party had purchased on his behalf, for which he reimbursed them $49.39.
Rich, meanwhile, has raised nearly $49,000, spending only about $8,000 of that money so far, primarily on advertising.
The two are in the running to replace term-limited Republican Sen. Ray Scott in a heavily GOP district that includes all of Mesa County outside of Grand Junction, and the northwest corner of Delta County.
In the only other Western Slope State Senate race up for grabs this year, Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, has raised more than 2 1/2 times as his Republican opponent, former Eagle Town Councilor Matt Solomon in Senate District 8, which encompasses the northwest corner of the state, including most of Garfield County.
There, Roberts has raised more than $286,000 compared to Solomon’s $105,000.
Because of last year’s redrawing of legislative maps, that district favors Democratic candidates by nearly 7%.
The two Democrats who are running for seats that included at least some of Robert’s old House district also are outraising their GOP contenders, including the incumbent for House District 57, Rep. Perry Will.
In that race, Democrat Elizabeth Velasco is far outraising Will, $119,000 to $70,000, respectively.
Robert’s current district, House District 26, which pairs the heavily Democratic counties of Eagle and Routt with the GOP-dominated counties of Moffat and Rio Blanco, has the Democrat, Meghan Lukens, with nearly twice as much in campaign contributions.
Lukens has raised nearly $138,000 to Republican Savannah Wolfson’s $76,000.
Down south, incumbent Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, are having little trouble out-performing their Democratic challengers, Alicemarie Slaven-Emond and Kevin Kuns, respectively.
Catlin has raised more than $50,000 on top of the $19,000 he already had in his campaign account for House District 58, while Soper has gathered $36,000 in addition to the $35,000 he had on hand for House District 54, which includes portions of Mesa and Delta counties.
Kuns has collected $41,000, while Slaven-Emond has less than $3,000.
Locally, Grand Junction City Councilor Rick Taggart has raised more than 13 times more than his Democratic challenger Damon Davis, collecting $62,000 to his $4,641. The two are running to replace Rich to represent House District 55.