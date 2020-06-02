Community swimming pools across the Grand Valley are making plans to reopen in the coming weeks after being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Currently all outdoor community swimming pools are on track to reopen by July 4. Fruita will be the first community to reopen both its indoor and outdoor pools. The indoor pool opened Monday strictly for fitness use. Both the indoor and outdoor pools will open Saturday, June 13, for recreational use.
“It feels really good having people in the facility making use of their community asset,” Fruita Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum said. “We’re also a little nervous because we were one of the first in the state to open like this and we’re trying to make it as clean and safe as possible.”
Nycum said both the staff and community members using the pool are taking Mesa County Public Health guidelines seriously. There will be social distancing rules in place at all local pools, including keeping chairs 6 feet apart and limiting the facility capacity. Some mask restrictions have been loosened, but people are still generally required to wear masks when not exercising, including when walking to the pool.
“Everyone has been following the rules,” Nycum said. “They’ve been wearing masks as they go to the lap lanes and then they can take their mask off at that point. Everyone has been really respectful. I think they’re just happy to be using it.”
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said his department is taking a slightly slower approach targeting a Friday, July 3 opening for the Lincoln Park Pool. The Orchard Mesa Pool will remain closed.
“It’s just a decision we’ve made as an entity to be really cautious,” Sherbenou said. “We’re fortunate to have a lot of services available and we’ve really tried to make as much available to the community through the whole pandemic as possible. Now we’re in a position to reopen, and we’re really trying to be strategic and methodical in our approach.”
Crews in Fruita and Grand Junction are in the process of gearing up to get the pools ready for guests. Sherbenou said workers were at Lincoln Park on Monday removing the pool cover and checking systems.
Palisade, which is also planning to reopen its pool July 3, has taken the extra time it has had with the pool closed to perform some necessary maintenance, Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said.
“With the extra time we were able to resurface the pool,” Hawkinson said. “So we did resurface, we painted. We’re putting in a new pump. So we were able to do a little bit more maintenance stuff we fit in now.”
Staff is also being retrained in Fruita and Grand Junction. Lifeguards in Fruita recently met to practice lifesaving and go over certifications. Grand Junction redeployed its Orchard Mesa Pool lifeguards in March to work in other areas of the parks department, Sherbenou said, but they are coming back for training again. Palisade uses Grand Junction lifeguards at its pool.
All three communities have been working closely with Mesa County Public Health. Sherbenou said any decisions about opening up further facilities like Orchard Mesa Pool will be based on the public health situation. The long-term future of the Orchard Mesa Pool has not been discussed since February when Grand Junction, School District 51 and Mesa County all agreed to continue funding it for this year.
“A lot of our next steps are really going to depend on the situation with COVID in our community,” Sherbenou said. “As we’ve done with the reopenings of other facilities, if we were to see an increase we would definitely seriously consider pulling back on the services we’re offering.”
It has been difficult as a parks department to see facilities closed, Sherbenou said, as these are services meant to bring people together. He said he and his staff were excited to welcome the community back, but asked the community to continue to be careful with their health.
“We’re excited to serve more and more people with a greater diversity of services, but at the same time we need folks help to make sure they are being cautious so we don’t have a spike in cases, Sherbenou said.