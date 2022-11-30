111722 Boebert election night 1.jpg

Ryan Biller/The Daily Sentinel

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks to her supporters at the Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar on election night as her supporters waited for results to come in. Boebert won with a slim margin, although a recount is likely.

All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District this year, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of 2022 election results.

The analysis, first reported Tuesday in The Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, refutes the congresswoman’s claim that other Republican candidates may have dragged her down.

102522-CMU Candidate Forum 2-CPT
Heidi Ganahl at the Colorado Mesa University Gubernatorial Candidate Forum with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday evening on the CMU campus.