Only about half of Daily Sentinel readers have received payments as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package and those are have either saved the check or spent it on necessities, according to the latest poll at gjsentinel.
Out of more than 500 readers surveyed, 52% had received a payment, with 37% of that group saving it. Roughly one third of the group is using it on necessities and smaller segments are giving to local businesses (11%) or charity (10%).
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: What happened at Mica Mine Trail last weekend?
A: D. Rockfall.
Q: Trish Mahre was appointed to fill a school board vacancy this week. What is Mahre’s day job?
A: C. Chief Deputy District Attorney.
Q: Colorado’s rate of what reached 101% of normal last week?
A: B. Snowpack.
Q: A former marshal with the town of De Beque in 2015 faced accusations of embezzlement and other charges for what?
A: A. Selling a donated police car.