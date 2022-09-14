When it comes to student performance, Chatfield Elementary School has flipped the script from a few years ago.
The Colorado Department of Education last week released its annual School Performance Frameworks, which test performance and test score growth on CMAS, PSAT and SAT exams statewide. Schools can earn one of four ratings, in descending order: Performance, Improvement, Priority Improvement or Turnaround.
Chatfield was identified as a Turnaround school in 2019, but it has since successfully executed that turnaround, being selected as a Performance school for the second year in a row.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Assessment Director Curry Newton said that progress monitoring, identifying gaps in student learning, teaching those gaps and then resuming progress monitoring has been an effective process guiding Chatfield’s improvement from its 2019 rating.
“This is a big deal,” Newton said in the district’s announcement. “Other schools have started to implement their practices, and they’re already seeing results.”
Some of those other results were Bookcliff and West middle schools stepping up from Priority Improvement in 2021 to Performance in 2022, Dos Rios and Nisley elementary schools stepping up from Priority Improvement to Improvement, and Chipeta, Fruitvale, Lincoln Orchard Mesa and Monument Ridge elementary schools climbing up from Improvement to Performance.
There are 24 schools in District 51 that earned Performance status this year and another 12 schools that earned Improvement status.
Three schools were identified as Priority Improvement schools: Grand Mesa Middle School, Juniper Ridge Community School and Mt. Garfield Middle School. Clifton Elementary School is the lone District 51 school that was designated as a Turnaround school.
“While a drop in framework ratings is never ideal, it does provide more state support to schools that need it, which was a big part of Chatfield’s improvement,” the district said in its statement.
Four schools — Gateway, Grand River Academy, Mesa Valley Community School and R-5 High School — do not have a framework rating this year because they had insufficient data. More schools were at risk for a ratings drop this year because of low participation in CMAS testing, but Colorado Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes opted not to decrease school ratings because of participation this year.