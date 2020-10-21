A video of an altercation at Orchard Mesa Middle School circulating on social media made its way to Tuesday night’s District 51 Board of Education meeting.
The video, which was recorded Monday afternoon, shows one student standing and repeatedly punching another student who is sitting on a bench.
The mother of the victim said she’s had enough and spoke to school board.
“This has happened at least five times to my son,” Amber Harford said. “I’ve reported it to the school and every time, nothing has happened.”
Harford said her son is special needs. In the video, he is punched for about five seconds before a school staff member intervenes and shields him. Harford told the board that she will be seeking legal counsel and then spoke with D51’s legal team outside of the building after addressing the board.
D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko prefaced the meeting by saying that a disciplinary investigation is under way. She said that details often cannot be shared because of privacy concerns for children involved.
Harford said she’s been moved by the outpouring of support for her and her son. She’s unsure about what’s next in the situation at hand. She wants other parents in the community to stay vigilant about bullying and thanked the community for its help.
“My son is a great kid, a great person,” Harford told The Daily Sentinel after the meeting. “He loves the Denver Broncos, he’s a loving brother and he cares for other people. He has such a big heart.”
A number of community members reached out to the district on Facebook. In a post responding to one comment, District 51 said the “School Resource Officer was contacted immediately and the incident is being investigated by local law enforcement. We are following district procedure to address this situation by involving law enforcement.”
The district went on to encourage anyone who has observed bullying to reach out to the anonymous Safe2Tell tip line.
Tips can be made by calling 1-877-542-7233, submitting a tip at safe2tell.org or submitting a tip through the Safe2Tell app.