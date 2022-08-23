A 37-year-old Grand Junction man and his mother were arrested earlier this month and accused of trying to defraud a company out of a property.
Andrew Housand and his mother Lavonda Culpepper have been charged with forgery, theft, attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, burglary, trespassing and false recording.
According to the arrest affidavit, in late July a real estate agent reported forged real estate documents had been filed for a property on Indian Creek Drive.
Both Housand and Culpepper had attended open houses for townhomes in the Pepper Ridge subdivision, according to the affidavit, and each put a townhome under contract.
According to the affidavit, the wire transfer for closing on the property in question never went through.
Then, according to the affidavit, a real estate agent discovered false warranty deeds had been filed for the property.
According to the affidavit, on Aug. 4 officers were dispatched to the property for a report of a burglary in progress.
Witnesses said Housand had been at the property trying to change the locks, and had put up signs on the doors saying "keep out." They also reported Housand had been parking his car in the garage.
According to the affidavit, Culpepper told officers she and Housand owned the property. Housand showed officers a forged warranty deed as proof.
They were arrested and transported to the Mesa County Jail. Culpepper's next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, and Housand's next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
DRUGS FOUND IN COP CAR
Mesa County Fleet personnel discovered suspected methamphetamine under the seat of a decommissioned patrol vehicle.
The suspected drugs were booked into evidence at the sheriff's office to be destroyed.
FATAL CRASH
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday near E Road and Duffy Drive.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
COUNTERFEIT MONEY
The Grand Junction Police Department reported seeing an uptick in counterfeit money being passed in the area. Anyone who encounters counterfeit money is asked to contact law enforcement.
HOAX
A post being passed around social media regarding a serial killer who drives a truck with LED lights and hits women's cars before abducting them is a hoax, according to GJPD.
"Our investigation determined this is a hoax and has been posted in cities throughout the US. We want to remind our community to use caution when sharing info that has not been verified by local law enforcement," the department stated.