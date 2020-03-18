Cassie Wells is a mom and those motherly instincts bubbled over at the sight of empty grocery store shelves.
The 35-year-old De Beque mother of four didn’t blink and immediately put together a plan to help. And the operation has been as smooth as a baby’s bottom.
That baby’s bottom was what concerned Wells.
With baby wipes vanishing from the store shelves, Wells couldn’t help but think about taking care of her little ones. And with Brylee just 18 months old, that time wasn’t too long ago for Cassie.
“I went to the store and it was kind of a shock,” Wells said about those barren shelves.
That’s when those motherly instincts cranked up.
“My thought process was that you can’t go anywhere without hearing about the coronavirus,” she said. “As a mother you feel the need to help and take care of people, and I wanted to do my part.”
A few years ago she went the homemade cloth route.
“I wanted to be a greener when I had my twins, I wanted a more economical way of taking care of them,” she said.
The twins, Brynna and Bailey, are now 5.
Wells had only one motivation with this project: “I just wanted to help people out.”
She immediately came home and started working on baby wipes made out of flannel.
She asked people to donate the flannel and she would craft a bundle of reusable baby wipes for moms from Rifle to all over Mesa County.
The next step was to get on the public Facebook page — Grand Junction Mutual Aid— to get the word out.
Price-gouging stories have gone viral about people taking advantage of the COVID-19 craziness to sell products they’ve purchased and hoarded for profit.
For Wells, there was never a speck of thought about turning a profit on this venture. She just wanted to help, and donate her handmade baby wipes to whomever needs them.
“I have the time and I was like, this is what I can offer,” she said modestly.
She estimates it takes about seven minutes to make one wipe and admits with a laugh, “I haven’t done anything too creative.”
There was one chunk of flannel that had pizza slices on it that made for a cool-looking bunch of baby wipes.
Wells is nonchalant and low key about her volunteer effort. She doesn’t care about the publicity except she likes the idea of letting more people know about her baby wipe donations.
Now that 12-year-old Bri is home from school, she might be part of the operation. Cassie’s husband Chris is already pitching in, making pick-up runs for people who are donating flannel.
“He’s really proud of me and he’s been helping out too,” Cassie said.
With her craft room a mess with flannel scraps everywhere, Cassie becomes the worker bee every time she gets another delivery of flannel. She also “takes orders” via Facebook, but she’s sensitive to people who ask for the baby wipes.
“It can be a personal and private matter, so I tell everyone they can send me a private message (on Facebook).”
Wells’ voice really carries an it’s-no-big-deal kind of attitude about her venture.
“I just wanted to help. It’s really about helping out people in need,” she said. “It’s been so wonderful, everyone has been really positive.”
The flannel donations seem to arrive daily, but that’s OK with Cassie.
More flannel means more work and more positive vibes in the community.
Now that’s she’s gone well over the 200-mark for her hand-crafted baby wipes, one question comes to mind: Are you tired of making all these baby wipes yet? “No, not yet,” she said, laughing.
No money, no profit, just being a good neighbor during this strange and difficult time.