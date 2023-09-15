On the final day that Whitman Park was open to the public — Monday — the park was full of people relaxing with their belongings. The park is right across the street to where the Mother Theresa House project will be built. Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, which will run the 40-unit home for the homeless when it is built, hopes to break ground on the project soon.
A protester of the closure of Whitman Park, left, and a supporter of the cities’ decision to close the park have a civil discussion during a planned protest on Wednesday. The closure of the park won’t effect the construction of Mother Teresa House on the corner of Fourth Street and Ute Avenue.
In this file photo from December 2020, the dilapidated house on the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Ute Avenue was purchased by the city, demolished and the ownership transferred to Catholic Outreach. The now-vacant lot will one day be the home of Mother Teresa House, a 40-unit housing facility for the chronically homeless.
A protestor stands inside Whitman Park after its public closure during a planned protest on Wednesday. The peaceful protest of 30-40 people included tying signs onto the metal fence surrounding the park, standing on corners holding signs for cars to read and a march around the park with a “Who’s Park, Our Park,” chant.
In this file photo from December 2020, the dilapidated house on the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Ute Avenue was purchased by the city, demolished and the ownership transferred to Catholic Outreach.
A protestor stands inside Whitman Park after its public closure during a planned protest on Wednesday. The peaceful protest of 30-40 people included tying signs onto the metal fence surrounding the park, standing on corners holding signs for cars to read and a march around the park with a “Who’s Park, Our Park,” chant.
Signs from a planned protest border the newly erected fence surrounding Whitman Park a day after the city announces its closure on Sept. 13, 2023.
On the corner of Ute Avenue and Fourth Street, across from the closed and fenced-off Whitman Park, is a vacant lot that as soon as next month could see construction of a 40-unit housing facility for the chronically homeless.
The project, called Mother Teresa House, has been under development by Grand Valley Catholic Outreach for the past several years, but is finally nearing the start of construction, said Beverly Lampley, Catholic Outreach director of development and communication.