On the corner of Ute Avenue and Fourth Street, across from the closed and fenced-off Whitman Park, is a vacant lot that as soon as next month could see construction of a 40-unit housing facility for the chronically homeless.

The project, called Mother Teresa House, has been under development by Grand Valley Catholic Outreach for the past several years, but is finally nearing the start of construction, said Beverly Lampley, Catholic Outreach director of development and communication.