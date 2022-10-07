The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) recently secured its first recruiting win under new Executive Director Curtis Englehart.
MotoMinded, a company with a focus on imagining, designing and producing quality products for motorcycles, announced Thursday that it is relocating from Colorado Springs to Mesa County. The company specializes in manufacturing LED lights and mounts for motorcycles, utilizing several advanced manufacturing techniques to produce products in-house along with outsourced computer numerical control (CNC) vendors.
“We chose Mesa County for several reasons,” said MotoMinded owner Chris Vestal in the company’s announcement. “The most important reason is a better quality of life for us and our employees. Outside the shop we love to ride our bicycles and motorcycles, hike and look forward to getting into water recreation on the Colorado River. The local outdoor recreation economy has grown to a point we feel can support us and we look forward to getting involved and help to grow it further.”
Englehart was hired as GJEP’s executive director in July after serving as the director for the Mesa County Workforce Center.
MotoMinded’s relocation from the Front Range represents the first serious recruiting victory for GJEP in the Englehart era.
“What this is telling us with MotoMinded relocating to Mesa County is that our process works, and the way that we’re able to go out and actively recruit businesses and be proactive in our recruitment is helping us show that we’re getting those wins and we’re on the right path,” Englehart told The Daily Sentinel.
Englehart said that MotoMinded, which will move into the property at 948 26 Road. near the Grand Valley’s northern desert, will start its time in Grand Junction by hiring 10-15 employees, with those numbers bound to increase year-to-year based on the company’s local expansion and growth.
MotoMinded is working through the process of renovating the facility at its new home and will utilize the Enterprise Zone tax credit incentive, providing the company with incentives for job creation, employee training and expenditures on capital investment.
Among the positions the company is hiring is a full-time production operator, responsible for assembling motorcycle accessories, performing quality control and working closely with MotoMinded leadership each day. For more information about the job posting and to request more information about other positions the company will seek to fill, send an email to office@motominded.com.
In addition to being Englehart’s first successful recruitment with GJEP, MotoMinded’s move is also a notable development for GJEP’s post-pandemic recruiting efforts.
“Coming out of the pandemic, the way that we’ve been able to recruit has changed pretty dramatically and, really, we’ve gained a lot of efficiency through the pandemic in really doing a lot more web-based type of recruitment, whether that’s doing different social media pushes, using more software platforms... We’ve really been trying to get in front of high-level decision-makers early and often to showcase what Mesa County has to offer from a business standpoint,” Englehart said.
“GJEP has worked very hard coming out of the pandemic to get very creative on business recruitment and expansion strategies. This is really great to see that our efforts are paying off. We’re excited to see how MotoMinded grows in Mesa County, and we’re excited to see more relocations and expansions in Mesa County in the near future.”