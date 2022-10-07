The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) recently secured its first recruiting win under new Executive Director Curtis Englehart.

MotoMinded, a company with a focus on imagining, designing and producing quality products for motorcycles, announced Thursday that it is relocating from Colorado Springs to Mesa County. The company specializes in manufacturing LED lights and mounts for motorcycles, utilizing several advanced manufacturing techniques to produce products in-house along with outsourced computer numerical control (CNC) vendors.