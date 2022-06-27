After losing his close friend and veteran comrade Josh Rew to suicide last year, Navy veteran Nick Crandell did some soul-searching as he attended the grand opening of the Western Slope Veterans Coalition in Glenwood Springs.
“I was looking for answers to help stop the 22 veteran suicides a day,” Crandell said. “After I learned about Smiling Goat Ranch (at the Coalition), I wanted to help them in some way, shape or form. Me, being a veteran, am a riding enthusiast. It’s a great way for us to get together.”
And so, the Ride2Zero ride was born.
Smiling Goat Ranch Executive Director Sheryl Barto said she founded the nonprofit in 2015 as a therapy ranch to help people with neuro-sensory conditions. She has a special place in her heart for vets as her son and brother are in the Air Force.
A total of 62 individuals participated in the event on Saturday, which Crandell plans to make an annual ride each June in conjunction with PTSD Awareness Month.
“Tragedy always opens up the doors to opportunities,” Crandell said. “I know there’s a lot of division in our world, but this is something everyone can get behind. It’s near and dear to me being a veteran and losing a veteran.”
Vietnam veteran John Beckius, a Western Slope Veteran Coalition board member, said, “I think this is a great thing because I lost my son five weeks after he came back from Afghanistan.”
Army Veteran Glenn White said, “I’ve lost too many friends to suicide — my brothers and sisters (in the Armed Forces).”
He said this event is good if it brings more awareness to younger veterans to get the help they need, as well as some older veterans who are still struggling.
Mal, Ryan and Laura Thomas rode together as a family during the event.
“My dad asked if I wanted to come, and he is a veteran,” 17-year-old Ryan said. “I thought it was a pretty cool way to help raise awareness.”
Laura added, “It’s heartbreaking the amount of veterans we’ve lost daily. I want to support the veterans and be a part of the ride.”
Army veteran Mitch “Discharge” Cox said 118,000 veterans have ended their lives since the mid-2000s.
“There’s a long-standing history between bikers and veterans,” he said. “That’s why I jumped on it. I want to support it as much as I can. We lose too many veterans on a daily basis. Zero is the perfect number.”
During the short emotional ceremony before the run, Barto addressed the riders in attendance.
“Nick contacted me about eight weeks ago, and it’s incredible to see how this community pulls together. Veterans have a 50% higher suicide rate. We have a military suicide crisis and getting help is not as easy as it should be.”
Cox told the audience that when you get out of the service, you can feel you have no purpose or sense of direction. Cox said he was a suicide attempt survivor saying, “When I had my attempts, I was feeling lost and felt I had no one to talk to. I was feeling worthless and was the problem for everything going on. It’s tough for veterans. Veterans need to help each other out.”
Cox said he realizes he is not alone. Crandell and others said they are available 24/7 to talk to a hurting veterans or others in distress.
The Ride2Zero Motorcycle Run started at 10 a.m. at the Fruita Vietnam Veterans Memorial and concluded an 80-mile trek at Rifle War Memorial where a reception with food and music was held.
If you’re struggling or know someone who needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or text CO to 741741.