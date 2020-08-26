A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident at the intersection of Independent Avenue and Highway 6 and 50 forcing traffic to be detoured Wednesday morning,
The fatal accident occurred at about 6 a.m. at the intersection. According to Grand Junction Police, an adult male, who was not wearing a helmet, was killed. The motorcyclist traveling westbound on Highway 6 & 50 when a passenger car traveling eastbound made a left turn onto Independent Avenue, colliding with the motorcycle..
The victim has not been identified pending results from the Mesa County Coroner.
This is the second motorcyclist killed in a traffic accident in Grand Junction this summer. A man was killed following a crash at the intersection on Fourth Street and Ute Avenue on June 10.