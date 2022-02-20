Janelle Gustafson knows what it’s like to grow up in the Grand Valley, and what challenges kids in the region can face.
She spent her youth on the Western Slope, graduating from Fruita Monument High School and earning her undergraduate degree from then-Mesa State College. After earning her master’s degree in counseling and human services from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, she leapt at the first opportunity to return to the valley that molded her.
She began counseling at Mount Garfield Middle School during the 2005-06 school year, and she has held that position for 16 years since and counting.
“It was kind of the perfect blend of being able to work with kids and doing some social work and being an advocate,” Gustafson said. “Social counseling was kind of the perfect job involving all of the things I was hoping to do.”
The work of school counselors was spotlighted during February's National School Counseling Week, in which school districts around the nation recognize the work of counselors in an especially difficult era for students’ mental health: the confluence of social pressures, technology and a pandemic.
Gustafson can attest to how the past two years have taken a toll on students’ mental health, making her place at Mount Garfield and her position across District 51 all the more important.
“I don’t have the data to support it, but my own observation has been that we’ve definitely had an increase in school anxiety,” Gustafson said. “It’s a scary thing to come to school and being locked down, it was hard to get back into the groove of in-person learning. People have struggled and feel uncomfortable with some of the regulations and things we’ve had to follow. I had to work a lot more with kids who were experiencing a lot more anxiety.
“Also a lot more kids who have lost people to COVID or were just grieving being able to live life in the way that we used to, to be connected to people in the way we used to be before COVID,” she continued. “COVID kind of denied us a lot of our ways that we cope with our problems and our stress. We couldn’t interact with the world in the same way. That definitely reflects itself in the stress level and anxiety level that kids experience.”
The experience of being a kid in 2022 goes beyond the coronavirus’ disruption of society at nearly every level. It’s significantly changed from what children’s lives were like in the mid-2000s.
One of the most difficult tasks for school counselors who have been counseling for a long time has been adjusting to the constant changes in technology, communication and culture.
When Gustafson started, most middle schoolers either didn’t have a phone or carried flip-phones around. Today’s kids have smartphones with social media apps and access to all of the information the internet can provide constantly at the edge of their fingertips, a reality of today’s world that can affect every facet of a young person’s life.
However, Gustafson is far from afraid of technology. She believes it’s not all bad.
“That’s been challenging at times, but it’s also helped kids be able to advocate for themselves in different ways,” she said. “That’s probably been the biggest thing, how technology has made a difference in how kids can reach out to me to get support, how they reach out to their peers when they’re having a difficult time.
“We’ve had to really grow and learn how to get kids trained on how to seek help for their friends when they’re concerned, when they’re reaching out through technology for help for their peers when they don’t really know how to help them, getting connected with a trusted adult.”
Ultimately, though, there’s one skill counselors must always have, no matter the circumstances of the world around them, and that’s compassion for children and their struggles.
No amount of advances to the devices that allow any child to have access to the world in their pocket will ever change that.
“Stress and anxiety and all those things are very human things that we all struggle with,” Gustafson said.
One of the most rewarding elements of a job in which one is constantly confronted with students’ struggles or anguish is the impression one can leave on those to whom they offered support.
Teachers often cite watching successful students flourish in adulthood as one of the greatest joys of working in education. Counselors have the power to have a similar impact on students.
“I feel it’s a very challenging job, so I don’t often see the fruits right away, but over the years, I’ve been able to establish a lot of really strong relationships with students where I’ve been able to see them grow up to be successful,” Gustafson said.
“I don’t take credit for that, but it’s nice to know that I was able to be part of that journey and do my best to be a helpful person in their life. While it’s definitely challenging, I feel like the reward of seeing students be successful and grow has been beyond incredible in my life.
“To see kids come back and visit or send me messages when they’ve graduated, it’s nice to have been a part of their life in a positive way.”
Gustafson has been Mount Garfield’s counselor for the past 16 years. She hopes to be the counselor there for 16 more.