Going to Colorado Mesa University has been the plan for all along for incoming freshman Kyle Remmenga.
Set to graduate from Palisade High School in the spring, Remmenga watched as his school closed, along with businesses and institutions across Mesa County, Colorado and the rest of the country. Colorado Mesa University closed its campus on March 23 after an extended spring break, moving all classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though CMU remained committed to reopening in-person throughout the pandemic, it wouldn’t be until June that Mesa County Public Health approved CMU’s plans for limited in-person learning at certain buildings.
After a long wait filled with uncertainty, Remmenga was finally able to move into his dorm last Thursday.
“It was satisfying to be able to leave home for real,” he said. “CMU has been pretty consistent that dorms will be kept open but I was worried it may happen later.”
Moving in has been made a little easier for Remmenga because he has known his roommate for most of his life, but for other students, they will be moving to Grand Junction for the first time this week. Welcome Week begins Monday for students transitioning to CMU. Reservations were required for any student to move-in with the residence halls open to all new students starting on Monday. Each student was allowed two guests to help with the move and students have to get tested within seven days of moving in.
As of June 16, CMU has operated with most of the campus buildings open. On July 31, a town hall was held by CMU to update students and families on the return to campus along with several online Q&A sessions and additional weekly updates from the university. One issue stressed to students thus far is limiting how much interacting students can do with people outside their dorm.
“It’s going to be really hard interacting with people socially,” Remmenga said. “We’re not allowed to have anybody who doesn’t live in the building inside our dorm... my parents are trusting me to stay safe through COVID.”
CMU started the Safe Together, Strong Together return to campus initiative this summer with testing protocols, academic adaptions and campus changes laid out for students.
According to the CMU campus community testing data dashboard, 4,848 tests have been administered with 3,791 results confirmed as of noon on Wednesday. CMU has received 13 positive tests thus far for a 0.34% prevalence rate. Mesa County’s positivity rate is 1.93%, according to Tuesday’s COVID-19 daily summary from Mesa County Public Health.
All CMU faculty, staff and students will need to monitor their daily health with Scout, a comprehensive COVID-19 symptom checker for anyone on campus that can be accessed through MAVzone. Symptom checking will be important for everyone because it is one of the first signs that there is COVID-19 on campus, according to Colorado Mesa University.
“If you’re going to be a part of this university this fall, we simply, all of us, whether you’re on the grounds crew, or a student, or the president, or a professor... we all have to commit to each other to be safe,” CMU Safe Together, Strong Together Co-Chair John Marshall said during a Q&A session hosted on Facebook Live last week.
Students will see several differences when they return this month.
“For students coming back, you will see hand sanitizer in every hallway,” CMU Nursing Program Director Dr. Lucy Graham added at the Q&A. “We’re asking students to use when they enter and exit building. We are also asking students sanitize their work stations, just like when you go to the gym.
“If you’re in a classroom, you’ll be cleaning off your space when you come and go and we’ll be wearing masks,” she said.
Tim Foster teaches a higher education introductory class to freshmen and has already seen some of the campus changes firsthand.
“Everybody in class has a mask on — everybody is wiping down when they come in and leave,” he said.
Foster said that it will be campus-wide cultural shift to make in-person learning work this fall, which is something students have expressed they really wanted.
“It’s all hands on decks. RAs (Resident Assistants) will need to get them in sync as a floor to do things at designated times,” he said.
Dr. Angie Paccione with the Colorado Department of Education visited CMU this week to see how the campus was prepping for the students to return. As executive director of the Colorado Department of High Education she is doing the same at campuses across the state.
“I’m thrilled to see what I did see here. There are a lot of different ways universities are opening up campus,” Paccione said. “I’ve asked students what’s the most important thing that college/universities can give you confidence. One is around communication. It needs to be clear and consistent campus-wide. Two is that they are asking for mental health services to be available.”
She said CMU is doing both of those things exceptionally well. She’s also spoken with out-of-state students who said they were returning to campus because they felt safe.
“This is their first and only freshman experience and they are doing it and building it together to give them their own freshman experience,” Paccione said. “I think they have gone above and beyond to create a freshman experience that may look different to some of us but from them it will be unique and I think it will be a good one. These freshmen are very excited after how senior year ended.”
During the Q&A, Marshall was asked if someone off-campus could be brought to a dorm on campus.
“This is going to be different in this regard. You will not be able to bring guests into your residence halls,” he said. “These residence halls are going to be family units, they are going to be homes, but the only way these family units will work is if we know who’s there ... The hope is we will allow enough other spaces outdoors, campus rec, University Center... there are a variety of places you will be able to gather with guests and friends. Your residence halls will be for those ‘Mavily’ units.”