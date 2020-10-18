After multiple delays dating back more than a year, a trial to decide whether a ranch should no longer be able to close a road west of De Beque is scheduled to finally start Monday.
The case involving High Lonesome Ranch and Garfield County had to be handed from one judge to another, and then the trial was scheduled for September 2019 but postponed until December 2019 because of scheduling issues. It then was postponed again because of the death of a family member of an attorney in the case.
A March 30 trial date subsequently was canceled from the outbreak of COVID-19. And it will now take place with pandemic-related precautions in place, as the ranch also is dealing with the impacts from this summer’s 139,000-acre Pine Gulch Fire.
At issue is public access through Garfield County Road 200 in the Dry Fork Valley near the Mesa County line west of De Beque.
In late 2015, county commissioners ordered the ranch to unlock the gate on the road. They say the county never vacated the road, and that it has a history of public use and provides access to thousands of acres of public land.
The ranch sued, contending the gate on the road long has been locked and the road never was dedicated as public, and reopening it would expose the ranch to trespassing and possible legal liabilities.
While previously scheduled to be held in Grand Junction, the case now is scheduled for all of next week at U.S. District Court in Denver. It will be a non-jury trial that will be decided by Judge R. Brooke Jackson.
Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said he’s tentatively scheduled to testify in the trial Tuesday.
“It’s right down to the basic question, is it a county right of way or is it a private road? The court will make that determination,” Martin said.
He said he’s looking forward to getting the issue resolved after so many years, both for the county and the ranch as it recovers from the fire.
“They need to get on with their lives as well,” he said.
The guest ranch has said it has suspended hunting for the remainder of this year on its private lands and on federal lands where it holds Bureau of Land Management permits both inside and outside the fire perimeter as it lets wildlife and the landscape recover.
Attorneys for both sides have said the access case has been a fascinating one as it pertains to the history of the road. The county says research has shown it accessed not just homesteads but a sawmill and, some 100 years ago, an oil shale project.
“We were able to go out there and find it,” Garfield County Attorney Tari Williams said of the shale retort.
She said the county also has a copy of a 1918 National Geographic with a picture of the facility.
Williams said lawyers also obtained a video deposition from Virgil Rickstrew, whose brother had the sawmill. Rickstrew subsequently died a few years ago at more than 100 years old.
Under an order this week by Philip Brimmer, chief judge of the U.S. District Court of Colorado, civil and criminal trials in the court scheduled through Jan. 1 are continued with the exception of certain pilot trials authorized by him. Williams said she’s guessing the County Road 200 trial was allowed to proceed because it has been postponed so many times and also is a bench rather than jury trial.
She said lawyers and witnesses will be following mask-wearing and social-distancing requirements. Some witnesses will be testifying on a web-based platform.
“We’ll err on the side of caution and hopefully it will run smoothly,” she said.
The public also can listen in on the trial by dialing 888-204-5984 and using access code 7557338#; participants are asked to mute their phones.
Mesa County resident Brandon Siegfried had asked Garfield County to pursue the public-access issue on the road.
“What’s it been, four or five years since I did that initial presentation in front of the Garfield County commissioners? I’m looking forward to an answer, a decision, and I’m excited about it,” he said.
He said it’s unfortunate that a lot of land the road accesses has burned, but it will recover.
“I’m confident that the rule of law will be upheld and that road and the 50,000 acres of public land will be reopened,” he added.
Williams said she expects that Jackson won’t rule in the case next week and instead will issue a written ruling sometime in following weeks. She said she expects an appeal no matter which way he rules.