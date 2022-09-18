Meeker-area hunting outfitter Shawn Welder had just come down from the high country in the Flat Tops in mid-July and was struck by the absence of something he would see as a teen when doing guiding up there.
Back then, it wasn’t uncommon to see groups of what he and others would call timber bucks up in the tundra, perhaps gathered around clumps of willows.
“The last two times I’ve been up there, over a two-year period, I didn’t see a single buck,” he said. “For me, being up in that country, that kind of struck me as a big change.”
Welder said he’s not an expert when it comes to mule deer, and knows populations inherently expand and contract, but local mule deer numbers aren’t what they used to be.
“I see some big bucks, but not as many deer. There’s far fewer and their range seems to be more limited,” he said.
Welder is far from alone in his observations. The decline in mule deer populations in western Colorado is an issue that has been on the radar of Colorado Parks and Wildlife for decades, and that it has been working hard to address. It estimates that the state’s mule deer population declined from roughly 600,000 in 2006 to 390,000 by 2013.
Andy Holland, the agency’s big game manager, said mule deer herds in Colorado’s central mountains and eastern plains have been doing well, with their populations stable to increasing, but the majority of declines have been in the western third of the state, also home to some of the largest herds in Colorado.
According to a management plan the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved in late 2020 for the White River mule deer herd, centered in the Meeker area, that herd alone was estimated to have more than 100,000 deer in the early 1980s, but in the decade before the new plan’s approval hadn’t exceeded 40,000 animals.
If there’s good news when it comes to mule deer in the region, it is that, according to Holland, they have biologically and ecologically stabilized at a lower population level, which he is thankful for.
“It would be worse if they continued to decline,” he said.
He said the latest total mule deer estimate in the state is about 416,000, and populations in the state over the past decade have held fairly stable over the last decade at about 420,000.
LOCAL STRATEGY WORKING
Parks and Wildlife can point to the West Slope Mule Deer Strategy it adopted in 2014 for helping contribute to the stabilizing numbers.
Welder ticks off a number of factors he believes have impacted deer numbers, and there’s a lot of overlap between them and issues the strategy addresses.
“Humans, to be obvious, are the biggest impact to the wildlife,” he said.
More people moving to areas and trends in outdoor recreation play roles, he believes, along with factors such as chronic wasting disease. He said he’s not against motorized recreation, but a shift in recreation toward increased use of all-terrain and off-highway vehicles “really changed the impact and pressure on deer and elk.”
To some degree, prior mule deer numbers in Colorado likely weren’t sustainable. The 2020 White River deer plan suggests that its herd numbers for a while were unnaturally high, thanks to factors such as widespread poisoning at one time to control predators.
The plan points to a number of factors that subsequently affected the biological carrying capacity of that herd area’s habitat. These include things such as habitat fragmentation from energy development, rural residential development, trail development for recreation, wildfire, increased elk competition on winter ranges, and drought in combination with overuse by livestock, wild horses and wildlife.
A NEW REALITY
Two recently approved Parks and Wildlife mule deer management plans, for the Bookcliffs herd stretching roughly north and west of Palisade/Grand Junction to the Rangely area and state line, and for the Rifle Creek herd north of Rifle/Silt/New Castle, provide for reductions in population objectives for those herds.
That reflects the reality of their reduced numbers due to factors such as drought, fire and development.
The 2014 strategy lays out measures to pursue such as habitat protection, mitigation of development impacts, habitat improvements, predator management where predators may be limiting deer survival, addressing impacts of highways on deer movement and mortality, reducing recreation impacts, maintaining strong population and disease monitoring, and conservatively regulating doe hunting in areas with low populations.
Numerous actions taken by the agency since 2014 are helping to implement the strategy.
One example is mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease for rifle-season hunters, which started in 2017 and has focused mostly on deer herds.
Parks and Wildlife has responded to try to reduce prevalence rates of the fatal disease where rates are high, through means such as increased hunting of bucks, which have higher infection rates than does.
Holland said that when it comes to the issues of highways, “we’ve made a lot of progress in reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.”
Both Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation are part of an alliance focusing on things such as installing wildlife crossing structures, and Gov. Jared Polis has signed an order aimed at reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions, Holland said.
He said work is taking place to prioritize things such as wildlife fencing and crossing structures in the design and planning stage of highway projects, rather than waiting until the back end of the process.
He said that when it comes to habitat, Parks and Wildlife’s Western Slope strategy for mule deer focuses on both quantity and quality. Quality can be impacted by things such as drought and the spread of invasive species like cheatgrass.
Holland said Parks and Wildlife has committed to dedicating about $500,000 annually for habitat improvements.
IMPROVING HABITAT
Trevor Balzer, Parks and Wildlife’s sagebrush habitat coordinator, has been heavily involved in those projects.
He said about $1 million in improvement projects is occurring each year for the benefit of mule deer, thanks to the support of partners such as the Bureau of Land Management that supplement what Parks and Wildlife is spending.
“We treat right around probably 6,600 to 7,000 acres a year,” he said.
The work involves a mix of public and private lands.
Some of it focuses on private lands that had been taken out of agricultural production through the federal Conservation Reserve Program.
Balzer said a lot of times grasses were planted on such lands to stabilize soils, but that prevented shrubs from growing that provide better forage for deer.
In some cases, such as when lands are no longer in the CRP program and a landowner is left to decide what to do with the land, Parks and Wildlife can get involved to help get sagebrush overstory established that provides better forage than introduced grasses, he said.
A lot of the habitat improvements focus on seeding and other improvements for winter and transition range, such as cutting back pinon- juniper growth to make room for growth of forage favorable to deer.
Parks and Wildlife also worked with the BLM to reseed about 20,000 acres that burned in the 2020 Pine Gulch Fire that burned about 139,000 acres altogether north of Grand Junction.
Balzer said that while elk are more generalists when it comes to forage, able to move around a lot and take advantage of what forage is available, including a lot of grass, deer tend to be more selective in terms of the winter range they use.
They go back each year to the same range and don’t seem to be able to move off of it in cases where there isn’t enough browse available.
The ongoing drought compounds things. When shrubs can’t get enough moisture to recover from drought, that can impact deer that come back each winter to feed on those shrubs, affecting their ability to make it to spring.
“Drought is a really big problem. It’s a tough problem,” Balzer said.
Despite what Welder has seen in terms of mule deer declines over the years, he thinks terrain such as that outside Meeker remains some of the best wildlife habitat there is thanks to the lack of development.
“Hopefully it will be a great environment down the road. We’ll see,” he said.
This story first appeared in The Daily Sentinel’s Western Colorado Hunting section.