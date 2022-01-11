Bray Real Estate’s third-quarter commercial report paints a clear picture of Mesa County’s commercial market: Sales have been booming, especially for multi-family facilities like apartment complexes.
While the fourth-quarter report for 2021 won’t be ready until near the end of January, the third quarter of 2021 showed that the region is continuing to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of property sales and job recovery that is, in turn, increasing the value of properties.
Realtor Brian Bray says he expects that trend to continue in the fourth-quarter report and well into 2022.
“There’s a lot of people looking in from the outside at Grand Junction,” Bray said. “There’s a lot of development going on. There’s a lot of excitement overall. In that report, it’s just amazing how many sales over $1 million, even multiple millions, transacted in that quarter alone.”
Among the notable sales in the county in the quarter, multi-family complexes dominated.
Corner Square Apartments, now known as Rya Suites, sold for $10 million, Peppermill Lofts sold for $7.04 million, and Parkside North Apartments sold for $5.5 million.
Bray said that growth began three to four years ago after a decade of stagnation.
“That multi-family segment has increased tenfold in the last three to four years,” Bray said. “There’s probably some demographic changes going on out there between the baby boomers and some of the millennials looking for a lifestyle/turnkey kind of situation, which further boosts that multi-family segment.
“You’ve just seen so much new multi-family development, as well as existing properties that were acquired by new entities. There’s a lot of activity around the nation, but especially in Grand Junction.”
Ken Motz, who lives in New Jersey, became enamored with Colorado’s Western Slope when he lived here in the winter of 1989-1990, frequently returning to invest in properties and enjoy the natural scenery and activities.
While the bulk of his Western Slope investments have come in Garfield County, particularly Rifle, he’s noticed the multi-family complex boom in Mesa County.
Motz is also familiar with Moffat County and the Leadville regions, but while growth has eluded those places, Mesa County has seen consistent growth.
“What’s different about Junction is that it’s in Mesa County, which has grown like a weed,” Motz said. “You’ve got over 150,000 people in Mesa County now. I marketed and leased myself the properties I own in Rifle. The market has changed right before my very eyes. I felt it. I signed leases on it. Money’s changed hands on it.”
“If it’s happening in Garfield County, it’s definitely happening in Mesa County,” Motz continued. “You guys have a phenomenal winery, a college, you’ve got schools, you’ve got healthcare. There’s a lot of similarities. It’s just been so interesting to see all of the residential building going on.”
The third-quarter report showed that Grand Junction had seen an 80% job recovery rate since Feb. 2020, when the coronavirus first emerged, by August 2021.
That was second among the larger cities in the state, behind Colorado Springs (a staggering 97%) and just ahead of Denver (79%).
Bray said that job recovery rate has played a major role in the growing influence of multi-family complexes.
“Because of the pandemic, a lot of people have been able to make different lifestyle choices or they just decided to make those lifestyle choices ahead of schedule,” he said. “Part of it is the ability to work remotely, so we’re seeing a lot of influence there, and then there’s all the congestion and other issues the pandemic has piled on in large densities, especially with the need for social distancing.
“It’s had such a positive influence on a valley like ours that has been considered more rural by most,” Bray said.
“It’s driving activity from everywhere to be able to come here and bike and hike and work. You’re kind of working in your playground, in a sense.”