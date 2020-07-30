A fire that started around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Palisade was threatening several structures as crews worked into the evening to contain the blaze.
Palisade Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson told the Daily Sentinel around 9 p.m. that crews had contained the fire but there was no word as to damage to the area or nearby structures.
Fire crews from multiple agencies across the valley responded to the fire, which was described as being in the Rapid Creek area by the Palisade Fire Department. Both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were assisting and area residents were encouraged to evacuate.
The fire also shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 between Palisade and Cameo, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The highway shutdown around 5:30 p.m. and it wasn't till two hours later that CDOT reported that one lane of eastbound traffic had been opened.
The fire occurred around the same time that a separate vehicle fire shut down one lane of traffic further down the Interstate between Exit 26 and Exit 19. That fire closed a lane of westbound traffic for about an hour