Complaints alleging violations of campaign laws in municipal elections will now have to be filed with the city clerk rather than the Secretary of State’s Office.
The Grand Junction City Council passed an ordinance last week approving a process for accepting reports of Fair Campaign Practices Act violations in municipal elections. City Attorney John Shaver explained the need for the change was due to action taken by the state legislature.
“This principally results by virtue of the Colorado Legislature passing a bill recently that clarifies that any municipal campaign complaint is to be filed with the local municipal clerk,” Shaver said.
This clarification came after a complaint was filed by local resident and government watchdog Dennis Simpson in 2019 — accusing two members of city council as well as City Manager Greg Caton — of violating campaign law. Shaver said as a result of that process the Legislature needed to clarify where the responsibility of taking a complaint was since the Colorado Constitution was in direct conflict with the Secretary of State’s rules.
“There was a legal challenge to that that was brought in Denver District Court by Mr. Simpson,” Shaver said. “The outcome of that, by virtue of that challenge, there was legislation that was passed that identified that there needed to be additional legislative authority and that occurred.”
Simpson spoke at the meeting when the ordinance was adopted and suggested the city include language making clear it intended to follow the rules set by the state and to include administrative rules that will be developed by the Caton and Shaver.
“These administrative rules that Greg’s (Caton) going to come up with should be here now,” Simpson said. “I mean you should know how this whole thing is going to work… if he’s going to have rules they should be here.”
Several council members initially voiced support for the idea of tabling the issue until the administrative rules were completed. Council member Rick Taggart said having the state’s rules attached along with the city’s administrative rules could help the Council.
“I don’t find Mr. Simpson’s request to have a complete document that includes both the state process and procedure, if we’re going to follow that, as well as the city manager’s administrative rules,” Taggart said. “I don’t find it an unreasonable request and I think it would help us as council members, quite honestly.”
Ultimately the Council voted 5-2 in favor of approving the ordinance. Taggart and Council Member Anna Stout voted against. Stout had voiced support for waiting until the administrative rules were written prior to voting.
Mayor Duke Wortmann commented on the original suit brought by Simpson. He explained the situation in which he and Council Member Phyllis Norris spoke in favor of two ballot measures in 2019 and produced a flier and slide presentation. He said he “detested” what had happened.
“That’s the court and measure he (Simpson) takes,” Wortmann said. “Instead of just coming to us and discussing, he slaps us with a lawsuit, which he thinks is the almighty powerful way to change things. To me I’m disgusted by it.”
Simpson responded to Wortmann saying he has tried to raise issues with the City Council without a lawsuit. He cited an instance over the summer when he emailed the Council about the city budget and got no response.
“For you to state that my normal course of action to immediately sue is ignorant and I can’t make it any more clear than using that word,” Simpson said. “I hope you will think about taking that back because I’ve tried very hard on a lot of issues to get things changed without a lawsuit and I’ve learned, particularly under Caton’s rule, is that nobody cares about what I say and the only way I can institute change that I think is very important is to drag your ass into court.”