For three decades, a mural of painted tiles lined the outdoor wall of the Margery Building, 519 Main St., in downtown Grand Junction, delighting those walking through the breezeway next to the building and offering a first glimpse at Main Street’s artistic flair for those approaching the street from the south.

Zebulon Miracle, executive director of United Way of Mesa County, knew a year ago that the day of the mural’s replacement was looming, as Father Time and Mother Nature had both exacted a toll on the art.