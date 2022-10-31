A new mural was unveiled last week in the breezeway at 519 Main St. in downtown Grand Junction. It was a collaborative effort by United Way of Mesa County, local artist Emily Adamson and New Emerson Elementary art students.
New Emerson students gather ahead of a mural unveiling, Thursday, in Downtown Grand Junction.
This is some of the art from New Emerson students that inspired the new mural.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Zebulon Miracle, executive director of the United Way of Mesa County, speaks to New Emerson Elementary art students ahead of a mural unveiling in downtown Grand Junction.
Fourth-grade art students from New Emerson Elementary School remove the mural’s covering for their first glimpse of what they helped design.
New Emerson students take in a new mural in Downtown Grand Junction.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Emily Adamson is the local artist who painted the mural based on the students’ ideas and doodles.
New Emerson Elementary art students gather ahead of the downtown mural unveiling.
For three decades, a mural of painted tiles lined the outdoor wall of the Margery Building, 519 Main St., in downtown Grand Junction, delighting those walking through the breezeway next to the building and offering a first glimpse at Main Street’s artistic flair for those approaching the street from the south.
Zebulon Miracle, executive director of United Way of Mesa County, knew a year ago that the day of the mural’s replacement was looming, as Father Time and Mother Nature had both exacted a toll on the art.
His solution was to pay a visit to New Emerson Elementary School, particularly Lora Quesenberry’s fourth-grade art class, and ask them two questions: What is community, and what is philanthropy?
Little more than a year later, the result was unveiled with a mural celebration last Thursday morning in the breezeway, as the new mural — painted by local artist Emily Adamson based on the students’ ideas and doodles — made its downtown debut.
“The mural that was here served us well for 30 years. It was installed in the early ’90s,” Miracle said. “While we’re sad to see it go, we had to replace it due to some damage, and we took this as an opportunity to look to the newest generation.”
The mural depicts what Adamson calls the “story of the community” and the ways in which United Way of Mesa County implements its local resources. The painting includes depictions of planting seeds, tree-hugging, childhood reading, meditation, painting, donating food and adaptive cycling.
Quesenberry said her class, which attended the unveiling, learned valuable lessons through this partnership with United Way and Adamson.
“We’ve learned to communicate with our own artwork,” Quesenberry said. “We started off in the classroom with partnerships making the miniature murals you see here and being able to get those ideas communicated through a presentation. United Way was generous in lending us their space and their time, and we came down and presented our ideas directly to them, so the students were able to learn how to actually give that presentation and actually take over and put their best foot forward with that.
“Then we learned about communicating with artists and what it’s like to hire an artist, so we did interviews and listened to those artists that applied to do this mural and what was important to us as far as getting our ideas up onto the wall.”
They ultimately landed on Adamson, who offered insight into her process of bringing the students’ ideas to life in a way that’s likely going to grace downtown for decades.
She spray-painted the mural, adding light brushwork for lining purposes. She hand-drew the design without using projectors.
“I took inspiration from everyone here, and it was really inspiring work,” Adamson said. “It was really great to interact with the public in a very new way. It was great to interact with the community in a new way. I’m just really excited that I got to do this.
“I was born and raised in Grand Junction and I grew up with (the previous) mural, so I feel very honored to be replacing it and setting up a new vision for our community and future generations.”
A trio of Quesenberry’s students spoke about what it means to see their ideas conveyed by a professional artist into a mural.
“I’m really excited because I’ve been waiting for this, and I never thought I’d have ever been able to be involved with making a mural and having a professional artist come to our class,” said Delilah Puhl.
“I’m really excited,” said Mitchell Rollins. “I definitely can see what part of my drawing is in there. It’s just really exciting.”
“I’ve been really waiting for this day to come,” added Brysen Stahl. “I’ve really been excited for it and haven’t been able to wait, really.”
DOLLY’S DREAM
The mural wasn’t the only announcement of the morning. Miracle also announced the establishment of the Mesa County Imagination Library, a local expansion of a national program that mails free books to children 5 or younger every month.
Miracle said these books are age-appropriate, hand-picked by experts to match a specific child’s reading ability and interests, and that the program has been statistically proven to increase childhood literacy.
The Lower Valley Imagination Library was established in 2005, with the Grand Junction Imagination Library following a few years later. The Mesa County Imagination Library, however, will expand upon local children’s access to the program exponentially.
“Those programs did tremendous work and gave out tens of thousands of books and made a huge impact in our community, but we’re excited today to be launching this program for all of Mesa County, so no matter what ZIP code you’re in, if you have a child under the age of 5, they can sign up for free,” Miracle said.
Country music legend Dolly Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 in Tennessee. Since then, Parton’s program has expanded nationwide — and beyond.
“Over the course of 30 years, this has gone from serving one county in Tennessee to now being a nationwide and international program,” Miracle said. “In 2020, the 150 millionth book was distributed by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, so we’re thrilled to continue the work that’s been done here.”
Among attendees were the Imagination Library’s costumed mascot, Llama Llama Red Pajama, as well as Parton — in cardboard, paper-thin fashion, anyway.
“We tried to get the real Dolly Parton here for this event, but we have her cut-out instead, so we appreciate that,” he joked.