Castro, 33, gets 96 years for role in Free's death

DAVID CASTRO

One of the men convicted in the 2018 murder-for-hire killing of Kyle Free won’t see his conviction or 96-year prison sentence overturned, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

David Castro, 35, was convicted on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and second-degree murder after a jury found that he helped kill Free along with John Eddy at the behest of Rebecca Walker.