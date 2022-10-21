One of the men convicted in the 2018 murder-for-hire killing of Kyle Free won’t see his conviction or 96-year prison sentence overturned, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
David Castro, 35, was convicted on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and second-degree murder after a jury found that he helped kill Free along with John Eddy at the behest of Rebecca Walker.
Eddy later was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and given a life sentence without the possibility of parole, while Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and was handed a 51-year sentence.
In his appeal, Castro’s court appointed attorney tried to argue that District Judge Matthew D. Barrett erred when he allowed Facebook messages Castro sent to a co-conspirator to be used as evidence against him, along with evidence that he possessed a pistol and bullets that were similar to those used in the killing.
That defense attorney also tried to argue that evidence was insufficient to support the convictions.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court disagreed.
“During the investigation, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Analyst Danny Norris retrieved Facebook messenger conversations from Eddy’s phone,” Judge Michael Berger wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Rebecca Freyre and Lino Lipinsky.
“The conversations were between a Facebook user named ‘John Saintlocc’ — which the evidence established was the name Eddy used on social media ... and another Facebook user named ‘Silencio Franco,’” Berger added. “Based on three witnesses’ testimony connecting Castro to the aliases ‘Silence,’ ‘Silencio’ and ‘Franco,’ the court found — for the limited purpose of determining admissibility of the evidence — that ‘Silencio Franco is the defendant.’ ”
According to evidence presented at trial, Walker had been living with Free and had a relationship with him, but later contacted Eddy to help “get rid of” him, Berger wrote.
The Facebook messages showed that Eddy contacted Castro to help him, shooting Free in his garage. Walker later “conspired with others, not Castro, to remove and bury the victim’s body,” Berger wrote.
Before his conviction and sentencing, while Castro was being held in the Mesa County Jail, he stabbed another inmate. He later pleaded guilty to that stabbing, and was given another 48-year sentence, but one that runs concurrent to his murder conviction.
That inmate didn’t die, despite security footage showing Castro struck at him with a homemade shank 69 times, according to news reports at the time.
Castro currently is serving his sentence at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City. His first eligible parole date is in 2078, when Castro will be 91 years old.
Eddy, 29, is serving his life sentence at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Center in Ordway, while Walker, 38, is at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility. Her first parole hearing is in 2053.