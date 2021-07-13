Christopher Rizo, the Grand Junction man accused of murdering a man after the 2020 Super Bowl, was in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing.
Attorneys for the prosecution and defense discussed the jury questionnaire, as well as the process for jury selection.
District Judge Lance Timbreza said the court would use two courtrooms during jury selection to allow for social distancing.
The prospective jurors will fill out the questionnaire Friday, and the attorneys will select the jury beginning Monday, July 19.
Opening statements in the trial could begin as early as Tuesday.
Rizo is accused of shooting two men at the TA Express truck stop at 2222 U.S. Highway 6&50 near Interstate 70, killing New Mexico resident Thomas Huddleston.
The other man, an Arizona truck driver, was wounded in the alleged attack, which occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2020.
According to the arrest affidavit, the wounded man told police he stopped with the other victim at a restaurant in Grand Junction to watch the Super Bowl, where he had his first contact with Rizo, who was “obnoxious” and was “eventually kicked out” of the restaurant.
The shooting victim went on to say that Rizo stopped him and the other individual outside the bar in his truck, threatening them with a gun and ordering them to empty their pockets.
The victim then reportedly punched Rizo who allegedly opened fire.
Rizo, now 31, was arrested and charged with a number of crimes, including first-degree murder.