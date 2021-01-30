Clifton resident Frank Kurtz, 56, is accused of first-degree murder and possession of weapons by a previous offender and received a $1 million cash-only bond on Friday.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Kurtz on Monday relating to the shooting that killed Marcos Bencomo, 36, of Grand Junction on Jan. 21.
The victim’s sister spoke in court on Friday and asked the court to deny Kurtz’s bond and keep him locked up.
“Our family will spend the rest of our lives knowing Marcos didn’t have the opportunity to change his life and go in the direction he wanted to go in,” she said.
The arrest affidavit in the case is currently sealed.
Kurtz has an extensive arrest record over the years.
Mesa County Judge Bruce Raaum said due to the nature of the murder charges, and his 24 prior felony convictions, a $1 million bond was given.
Charity Perschbacher, 37, of Grand Junction is accused of drug distribution charges and received a $100,000 on Friday. Perschbacher was arrested along with Kurtz on Thursday.
The two were arrested without incident while walking in the same location where Bencomo’s body was found.
Twenty-first Judicial District Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Springer said that a search warrant was executed at the home of Perschbacher and Kurtz where a distribution-quantity of controlled substances were recovered.
Among the drugs recovered was a distribution-quantity of fentanyl disguised as morphine, Springer said.
She alluded to the fact that there was a connection between the three individuals and that could have contributed to Kurtz’s motive.
Bencomo’s body was found by Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies outside of a residence on White Avenue near 32 3/8 Road in the afternoon on Jan. 21.