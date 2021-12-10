A Clifton man who is serving a 72-year sentence for murder won an appeal from the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday, but that win — it isn’t his first appeal — doesn’t mean the man, Michael Simpson, could see his conviction reversed or his sentence lessened.
The appeal was over what is known as a Crim. P. 35 motion that he filed in 2020 asking the court to reconsider his sentence. He was denied, however, on grounds that it was identical to a similar motion to reconsider his sentence in 2017, which also was denied.
But because that more recent motion was denied for the wrong reason, the trial court must consider it, a three-judge panel of the court ruled.
“In its response to Simpson’s motion, the prosecution cited to, and the post-conviction court relied on, authority addressing he successiveness of claims cognizable under a prior version of Crim. P. 35(b) and that are now cognizable under Crim. P. 35(c),” Judge Rebecca Freyre wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jerry Jones and Ted Tow. “Thus, the court relied on authority that no longer applies to Crim. P. 35(b) or to Simpson’s motion.”
The ruling, however, does not require the trial court to accept Simpson’s motion or alter his sentence, something Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said he plans to argue against given the heinous nature of his crimes.
Simpson had initially plead guilty in 2010 to second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault as part of a plea agreement, which included dropping biased-motivated charges, among other counts, in the unprovoked shooting death of then 50-year-old Marco Acosta-Estrella.
That occurred on the night of July 28, 2009, when prosecutors said at his trial that Simpson randomly walked up to a home in the 400 block of Mae Street and fired at least seven shots from a handgun.
Four children, all under age 5, were celebrating a child’s birthday, when Acosta-Estrella was visiting from Mexico for his granddaughter’s birthday.
At his trial, prosecutors said Simpson uttered racial epithets while being booked at the Mesa County Detention Center, telling deputies “Obama is ruining this country,” and saying he and law enforcement were “on the same side because we’re trying to get the criminals off the street.”
His first appeal in 2012 to get his sentence reduced was denied. But a 2017 appeal, when he argued that his sentence was illegal because sentences on the four counts were not consecutive, was granted.
At the time, he was sentenced to 48 years for the murder charge, and given three 12-year sentences on the assault charges, one of which was ruled to run concurrently.
District Judge Richard Gurley did alter his sentence, but because he reduced two of the assault counts to six-year sentences and made them all run concurrently, Simpson ended up with the same 72-year sentence where he started.
Simpson also tried to argue that he believed his plea agreement called for a combined sentence of no more than 50 years, but the court ruled he knew the maximum could have been as high as 90 years.
The now 36-year-old Simpson currently is serving his sentence in the Buena Vista Correctional Complex. His first parole hearing isn’t until May 2053.