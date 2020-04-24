Colorado museums have gone digital in order to keep the learning going during the coronavirus outbreak.
Curator of Education for Museums of Western Colorado Stephanie Lukowski has been updating lesson plans and developing video content from the other curators from the Museum of the West, Cross Orchards Historic Site and Fruita’s Dinosaur Journey.
“A lot of the teachers and the school district folks were really excited to see it was there,” Lukowski said. “The responses from Facebook and Instagram have also been really positive. People have been really grateful to have something to look at while they are stuck inside.”
Lukowski said while some of the content is specifically related to schools, much of the online activities and information is useful for anyone. She has developed maps and information for walking tours of historic areas from downtown Grand Junction buildings to nearby rock art.
“We want people to get out there and experience these amazing things,” Lukowski said. “So as long as they are safe and practicing social distancing this is a great way to get out and get exercise.”
Curator of History David Bailey has given video tours of the Museum of the West and talked about subjects from Buffalo Bill’s visit to Grand Junction to the 1918 Flu pandemic in which 200 local residents died.
“I think people in 1918 were kind of going through the same thing we are,” Bailey said. “Your hole life was disrupted. You can’t talk to your friends. Obviously it affected people’s jobs.”
Bailey said he did miss having visitors to the museum, especially the children, but he said with current technology the museum is still able to be in people’s lives, albeit in a different way.
“It’s kind of sad that we can’t actually be face to face, but I am glad that we have all these different new things that we can access crowds through social media,” Bailey said. “It’s kind of like we’re still in contact.”
For Lukowski, having more online material had been a goal for the museums even before the restrictions from the virus were put in place. She said the speed of producing video and lessons for an online audience has only increased due to the closure.
“It’s been a good experience for us to get these things out there at a quicker pace than I might have been able to otherwise,” Lukowski said. “I think it is a valuable addition to what we provide.”
You can find all the museums materials online at museumofwesternco.com. It will also be hosting a live Facebook Q&A with Bailey tomorrow about mysteries of Western Colorado at 3 p.m.