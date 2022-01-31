For the love of dogs.
“You do it because you love it and the dogs love it,” musher Denise Edwards said during the recent Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Dog Sled Races. “There’s no money in it.”
In fact, according to Edwards, the costs of feeding, training, traveling and racing fees can be quite costly.
Edwards began sled dog racing more than 30 years ago and won first place in an eight-dog race about 10 years ago.
Edwards, now in her 70s, said the Alaskan huskies she races now will be her last group of dogs she races with, then she’ll retire from the sport.
Edwards shared how she got her start into dog sledding.
“I was a farrier (horseshoer) and a guy I was shoeing for told me I needed to hook up my dogs and learn to mush. That was the beginning of my addiction and start of no retirement money,” Edwards quipped.
Chris Young, from Mancos in southwest Colorado, has been racing dogs for about a dozen years.
“It’s really fun and the dogs really like it (especially) when you and your dogs do good because you’re a part of the team,” said Young, who raced Alaskan huskies this year. “They know it if you’re not helping.”
Young’s team of dogs won the six-dog sled race last year.
Many of the mushers attend events beyond Colorado. Perhaps the farthest a musher has traveled to race was Teresa Patterson, who participated in the Gold Rush Mail Run in Canada.
Drake Benson is one of several mushers from Carbondale. He has been participating in dog sled races for 10 years and travels all over the state and region.
“Snow and dogs are God’s gift to us. Our relationships with dogs have been blessed by him. It’s the best gift he has given us,” he said.
Aaron Natoniewski, the current president of the Rocky Mountain Dog Sled Club, has been mushing for 20 years. His first race was at Redstone north of Carbondale, and he attends about five races a year, traveling to Wisconsin for one of them.
Natoniewski, who lives near Redstone, said long-term friendships and camaraderie are formed through attending dog sledding events.
“We’re usually, without exception, all friends because we do the same things,” Natoniewski said. “I just love doing things with dogs and hang out with (them). Everyone sacrifices a lot of money, time and love (for dogs) to do this.”
Natoniewski, known to mush in a short-sleeve shirt, placed second nationally in 2017 and was a 2015 international silver medalist.
The youngest musher in the event finds racing the dogs therapeutic. Thirteen-year-old Shepherd Dittrich of Cedaredge was born with aortic stenosis and has had open heart surgeries “so I try to live life to the fullest,” he said.
This is his second year racing sled dogs, and he competed with his dogs Pancho and Lefty.
“I really like connecting to nature,” Shepherd said. “There’s something about being in the woods that’s magical for me. Being out with the dogs is a good adrenaline rush. There’s a lot of focus. It almost feels like you’re going in slow motion.”
Shepherd’s older brother Noah said he is too heavy to be a musher on a sled so he enjoys skijoring with his dogs.
“I like how it’s minimalist,” Noah said. “It’s not mechanical. It’s a simple, better way to connect with the dogs and give them an outlet.”
According to event coordinator Steve Bethka, 45 mushers competed this year with their sled dogs.
The eight-dog sled teams travel a distance of eight miles with the goal of finishing in 40 minutes. The six-dog sled teams run six miles with a goal of completing in 30 minutes or less. The four-dog sled team goes four miles to complete the run in 16 to 25 minutes.
The two-dog skijoring race, which is where dogs pull a person on skis, go six miles with an expectation of finishing under 30 minutes as well, and, a one-dog skijoring race goes four miles with a completion scheduled for 18 to 25 minutes.
PLENTY OF SPECTATORS
The mushers and dogs had plenty of spectators taking in the action this month.
“There are a lot more spectators this year than last year,” Richard Camp said. “Last year, it was below zero and scared people away.”
Grand Junction resident Trevor Baugh was a first-time spectator to the event.
“This is my first time watching dog sled races,” Baugh said. “I have a dog we might try out some day.”
Baugh’s 7-year-old daughter, who attends Pomona Elementary School, was amazed because some of the “dogs were so small but so tough.”
The father and daughter duo yelled, “Look at them go!” and loved watching the exhilarating white sled dogs race.
Attendee Terry Miltier visiting from Norfolk, Virginia cheered on her brother.
“I’m new at this,” Miltier said. “I don’t know a whole lot about it. My brother’s been doing it for years and has got me in training.”
Grand Junction residents Libbie and Joey Early went to Grand Mesa to cross-country ski and “were just checking things out (at the races).”
Libbie grew up in northwest Montana and said she loved watching dog sled races growing up, but she hadn’t been to a race since they moved to Colorado six years ago.
Grand Junction family John Epping, Mandy Walker and 5-year-old Spencer Walker had a great first time watching the dogs race.
“It’s a lot more exciting than I anticipated. There’s people snowshoeing, skiing and snowmobiling (on Grand Mesa). It’s amazing!”
Spencer simply was in awe of the sled dogs.
“I love ’em,” he said. “They’re the best doggies ever.”