A proposal to legalize certain psychedelic drugs officially qualified for the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office reports.
Backers of the proposed initiative, which hasn’t yet been assigned a ballot number, turned in more than 255,000 signatures of registered voters in its petitions to get onto the ballot. It only needed 124,632.
Those backers, Natural Medicine Colorado, says that certain psychedelic drugs, such as mushrooms and other natural hallucinogenics, help people with certain mental health issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
“Research demonstrates that natural psychedelic medicines are a non-addictive tool that show promise in treating mental health conditions, including for veterans struggling with PTSD and terminally ill patients facing depression because of their diagnosis,” the group says on its website, naturalmedicineecolorado.org.
A similar measure was approved in Denver in 2019, and also has been decriminalized in some other cities, such as Washington, D.C., Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Only two states, Oregon and California, have decriminalized its use for mental health treatment, but only in supervised settings.
A fiscal impact of the proposal compiled by the Legislative Council, the nonpartisan research and staffing arm of the Colorado General Assembly, says the measure would increase state revenues by as much as $6 million a year, primarily from licensing fees to regulated outlets that would dispense them.
It also said the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies would need to spend up to to $3 million a year to establish rules on how they are dispensed, and in enforcing those regulations.
The proposal calls on the department to establish regulations to dispense psilocybin, an hallucinogenic compound derived from mushrooms, by 2026. Afterwards, the department can include other so-called natural medicines, including dimethyltrypatmine, ibogaine and mescaline, but not peyote.
Dimethyltrypatmine and ibogaine are psychedelic drugs derived from plants, some of which have been used for centuries in religious ceremonies, according to medical research publications.
The proposal is a statutory one, as opposed to a constitutional amendment, meaning it would only need a majority of voters to pass.