It turns out that single adult zebra mussel found at Highline Lake in September had company, meaning the water body is now the first in Colorado categorized as infested with the invasive species.

Alan Martinez, manager of Highline Lake State Park, said that after previous sampling was finding no more of the mussels, 10 adults have now been found at different locations in the lake, thanks to additional discoveries on Friday and Sunday. The discovery of multiple adults means they're assumed to be reproducing.