Volunteer Kristen Deidel, left with Stephania Vasconez, executive director of Mutual Aid Partners look over data at an event on Tuesday. Volunteers are compiling data for the 2023 Point in Time count, which identifies how many people in the area don’t have housing access.
Scott Crabtree
Kristen Seidel volunteer with Mutual Aid Partners.
Stephania Vasconez, Executive Director of Mutual Aid Partners
For the third straight year, Mutual Aid Partners is partnering with students from Colorado Mesa University’s Behavioral Sciences department to try to identify just how severe the homelessness crisis in Mesa County is to start 2023.
Through anonymous surveys conducted at events such as Mutual Aid Partners’ weekly distribution day every Tuesday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, volunteers are compiling data for the 2023 Point in Time (PIT) count, which identifies how many people in the area don’t have housing access.
“The importance of the PIT count is partially to give a voice to the unhoused members of our community to make sure that they’re accounted for, and to get resources and the funding from the government that we need in order to help support everyone in our community,” said Mutual Aid Partners volunteer Kristen Seidel, who was collecting survey data at this week’s distribution day. “I think that a lot of people aren’t aware of the number of people that are really experiencing houselessness in our community.”
Data from CMU students and Mutual Aid Partners volunteers was collected Tuesday night and will likely be counted next week after being reported to the Grand Valley Homeless Coalition, led by Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Director of Development Beverly Lampley.
Mutual Aid Partners Executive Director Stephania Vasconez said that last year’s PIT count identified a 45% increase in the county’s unsheltered population from 2021’s figures.
Using their own survey numbers combined with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless’ PIT study, Mutual Aid Partners and CMU’s students, led by recent graduate Kim Smith, reported 662 people experiencing homelessness in Mesa County in 2022.
“Having an accurate count of how many unsheltered folks are in this community helps us to get funding, so all of the service providers that help our houseless folks will be able to access more funding because we’ll know how many people are here and what kind of resources are needed,” Vasconez said.
“As the lack of affordable housing increases, this year is as important as ever to get an accurate estimate of how many unsheltered individuals reside in Mesa County, how much that population has grown since last year, and how many folks are living in unsafe conditions,” added Smith, who serves as the PIT count coordinator for the CMU Behavioral Sciences students.
Vasconez and Seidel both said that CMU students’ involvement has proven valuable.
“They’ve been volunteering for this count for the past three-plus years and are just very, very involved and they care about the community, so it’s been a great opportunity for them to learn about our unhoused community and to give back,” Vasconez said. “Also, it’s part of their program because they’re in social work and behavioral sciences, so I think it’s a great way for us to just get to know all of the humans that live in this community.”
“It’s great to have people helping out and getting involved,” Seidel added. “Also, it helps to form community. Having people interact with members of the community that maybe they wouldn’t have had the opportunity to interact with and get to know creates empathy and creates community.”
The PIT count is conducted annually on the same dates across the country and is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for any funding to organizations tied to the issue of homelessness.
All data reported is based on completed surveys, so given the limitations of the PIT count in combination with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the data almost certainly doesn’t represent the entire unsheltered population of Mesa County, with the true number likely greater than the figure reported in the study.