For the third straight year, Mutual Aid Partners is partnering with students from Colorado Mesa University’s Behavioral Sciences department to try to identify just how severe the homelessness crisis in Mesa County is to start 2023.

Through anonymous surveys conducted at events such as Mutual Aid Partners’ weekly distribution day every Tuesday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, volunteers are compiling data for the 2023 Point in Time (PIT) count, which identifies how many people in the area don’t have housing access.

