Mesa Valley Education Association (MVEA) President Tim Couch announced his impending resignation from his position last week via an email he sent to the MVEA Executive Council.
On Wednesday, March 8, Couch sent an email to the council stating that his resignation would be effective June 7 at 4:40 p.m.
“After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this great organization and focus on my teaching responsibilities due to several outside issues that prevent me from being the president you have all come to expect,” Couch wrote. “I strong believe the association deserves a leader who can fully commit to continuing the important work we have accomplished the past few years. I do not feel that I can be 100% invested in the work moving forward, and this has always been a litmus test for me in any undertaking.”
The MVEA Area Representative Council will be tasked with selecting Couch’s successor. Couch recommended Amy Sue Javernick, the co-chair of Grand Junction High School’s special education department, as the teachers union’s next president.
Couch encouraged the MVEA AR Council to fill the opening at its meeting this month and that he would commit himself to helping transition Javernick or whoever is chosen by the council into the role.
“She is a dedicated member of our organization and has chaired several committees over the years, making her well-versed in the function of negotiations and the process involved,” Couch wrote.
“Additionally, selecting her will ensure that her role at GJHS can be filled in the upcoming rounds of hiring.”