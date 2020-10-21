In an ongoing gjsentinel.com web poll, 57% of respondents believe the National Football League will finish the season, but the bulk of those believe it will not come without issues.
Of the affirmative votes, 54% said the league will finish its season despite more delays, while only 3% think it will finish on time without further issues. On the other side, 25% believe too many teams will have COVID-19 outbreaks and 18% think the cumulative number of delays will force the season to be postponed.
The poll is available through Saturday evening, so there’s still time to vote. Head to gjsentinel.com and find the poll along the right rail of the home page.
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
