Respondents were not quite evenly split in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll asking if more restrictions are needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As positive case numbers have ticked up, 51% of the who voted said more restrictions are needed, with 38% opting for major restrictions and 13% aiming for minor ones.
On the other side, 38% said further regulations are needless and 11% believe people are responsible enough under current conditions.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
News quiz
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the next Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Two first responders from which department tested positive for COVID-19 this week?
A: B. Grand Junction Fire Department.
Q: Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of which protected area?
A: B. McInnis Canyons.
Q: District 51 called its first snow day since when this week?
A: D. February, 2016.
Q: In late October, 10 years ago, the Sentinel reported that what holiday tradition appeared doomed because of a communication breakdown between organizers?
A: D. Toys for Tots.