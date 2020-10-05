It was late summer, 1901. William Kreutzer had been a ranger on the Battlement Mesa Forest Reserve — now Grand Mesa National Forest — for barely three months when he was ordered off the mesa by two armed cowboys.
Families in the Cedaredge- Surface Creek area had no love for outsiders or government officials that summer. William Womack, a local cattleman, had been killed by a state game warden in July during a dispute over fishing restrictions at Alexander Lake and nearby lakes.
Kreutzer was at work that August when he recognized two horsemen from Cedaredge approaching him.
“They rode directly up to where he was working and told him … to leave the Mesa” within 30 minutes, wrote Kreutzer’s friend and biographer, Len Shoemaker.
“Since Bill Womack had been killed by a Government agent, the people of that town had decided to keep all wardens and rangers off that area.”
Kreutzer was not one to be intimidated, but his revolver was 50 feet away, so he had to improvise.
One man’s gun was hanging loosely in its holster, Kreutzer noticed. So, he approached the men smiling, with his hand outstretched.
Then, “he snatched the gun from its holster, firing into the air as he did so,” Shoemaker wrote.
Caught off-guard, the two men surrendered. Kreutzer disarmed them and ordered both to head home, adding that anyone who threatened him again would face a grand jury.
They didn’t bother Kreutzer again.
It was one of many times in his career that Kreutzer defused a potentially explosive situation.
Born near Sedalia, Colorado, in 1877, Kreutzer was an experienced horseman and cattleman, skills that would serve him well during a forest career that spanned 41 years.
But first he had to become a forest ranger — Ranger No. 1, as Shoemaker called him.
Other men were hired as forest rangers in 1898, the same year as Kreutzer. However, Gifford Pinchot, who developed the National Forest Service under President Theodore Roosevelt, wrote: “Bill Kreutzer was the first United States Forest Ranger ever appointed.”
There was no Forest Service in 1898, however, only the Forest Reserve program under the General Land Office.
Kreutzer had learned that Congress had finally appropriated money to administer forest reserves set aside by presidential decrees earlier in the decade.
He discovered that a forest ranger was to be hired to patrol the Plum Creek Timber Reserve southwest of Denver, which later became part of the Pike National Forest.
It was Kreutzer’s home turf, and he was soon accepted for the job, even though he had no political backer at a time when federal jobs were usually acquired through political patronage.
His letter of appointment outlined his broad duties: “To protect the public forests from fire or any other means of injury to the timber growing in said reserves.”
There were fires burning on the Plum Creek reserve even as Kreutzer received his appointment in Denver.
So, he hurried home to fight them, using his own horses and tools. He soon realized he needed help on larger fires, so he recruited neighbors for the task.
Kreutzer described to volunteers how they would fight the blazes: “They would stop the spread of the flames with a direct attack; then, when the danger to their homes had been eliminated, they would circle it with a control line, hold it within that line, and let it burn itself out,” Shoemaker wrote.
Kreutzer and his team controlled multiple fires that way, but dry conditions that year led to many more.
“Although he worked almost day and night, Bill couldn’t get to them fast enough … he hurried from place to place, controlling the most dangerous or damaging blazes.”
He and several volunteers were nearly trapped in one blaze, but Kreutzer found a way out. He began to learn how to read fires, where they could be safely fought and where they couldn’t.
He also learned that some fires had been intentionally set by locals who didn’t like government rangers patrolling lands they considered their own.
As Pinchot put it: “When Bill began his work for Uncle Sam, the West was, nearly everywhere, and not least in Colorado, firmly set against practically every form of government control.”
Fires weren’t the only problem. Everyone from ranchers to railroaders, miners to mill workers considered the forest their personal timber supply.
Not surprisingly, Kreutzer had confrontations with timber users.
In one instance, he confronted brothers who were illegally cutting railroad ties and had vowed to kill any ranger who tried to stop them.
He tricked them into giving up their rifles with a shooting competition, then talked with them for hours, eventually persuading them to seek permits for their work.
Soon afterward, Kreutzer was assigned to the Battlement Mesa Forest Reserve, where his first confrontation wasn’t over timber or fishing, but grazing. The Forest Reserves had recently established a system of grazing permits.
Kreutzer was sent first to the north side of Grand Mesa, with his headquarters in the town of Mesa.
He soon discovered that the western part of the mesa was heavily overgrazed, while to the east, on Buzzard Creek and Muddy Creek, there was abundant grass.
But ranchers didn’t want to move their cattle. Kreutzer set out to change their minds, contacting well-known ranchers in Plateau Creek.
“Someone with authority called a meeting at the Snipes Schoolhouse to discuss the matter, but no one was interested; the range was too far away,” Shoemaker wrote. “They intimated, casually … they were not taking orders from the Government, especially, from a tenderfoot ranger like Kreutzer.”
But Kreutzer was no tenderfoot. He proved it to the Plateau Valley crowd by easily riding a notorious bronc, which everyone believed would toss him in the dirt in seconds.
With his cowboy credentials established, Kreutzer talked with the ranchers, urging them to move their cattle to better grasslands.
One prominent rancher said: “’Kreutzer, I’m range boss in this neck of the woods, and when it comes to grazin’ matters, I’ve got the say. Get those permits fixed up and we’ll start the roundup and drive to Buzzard, pronto.’
“That fall, all the stock were sleek and fat, and the range showed some improvement,” Shoemaker wrote.
Later that summer, Kreutzer moved to the south side of Grand Mesa, where he stood up to the Cedaredge cowboys.
He remained on the Battlement Mesa Reserve until 1905, handling disputes between sheep and cattlemen, fights over wildlife poaching and water reservoirs. He survived several days lost in a blizzard atop the mesa. And he fended off the efforts of his boss, a political appointee, to get him fired.
In August, 1905, Kreutzer was assigned to the new Gunnison reserve. Two years later, he became supervisor of the Gunnison National Forest, where a 13,000-foot peak was named for him.
In 1921, he became supervisor of what’s now the Roosevelt National Forest, headquartered in Fort Collins.
William Kreutzer died in Fort Collins in 1956.
Sources: “Saga of a Forest Ranger: A Biography of William R. Kreutzer, Forest Ranger No. 1,” by Len Shoemaker; Gifford Pinchot letter, Aug. 17, 1944, included in Shoemaker’s book; historic newspapers at newspapers.com.
Bob Silbernagel’s email is bobsilbernagel@gmail.com.