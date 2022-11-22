A national construction firm specializing in residential and commercial property damage is expanding to Montrose's Colorado Outdoors campus, according to a press release.

Paul Davis Restoration, which was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is moving into a nearly 15,000 square feet space in one of the "flex" buildings in the 160-acre Colorado Outdoors campus, near the Fairfield by Marriott Hotel and Colorado Outdoors Medical Center. The space was constructed by Paul Davis employees.