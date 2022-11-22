A national construction firm specializing in residential and commercial property damage is expanding to Montrose's Colorado Outdoors campus, according to a press release.
Paul Davis Restoration, which was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is moving into a nearly 15,000 square feet space in one of the "flex" buildings in the 160-acre Colorado Outdoors campus, near the Fairfield by Marriott Hotel and Colorado Outdoors Medical Center. The space was constructed by Paul Davis employees.
“We are very impressed with Montrose,” said Dennis Shamshuryn, President of Paul Davis Restoration of the Mountain Resorts. “We plan to use the location in Montrose as our main office serving the Western Slope and Telluride, focusing on the Montrose community first, and then begin expanding into all western territories."
The facility includes a showroom, offices and a warehouse. A grand opening is being planned for December, and the company is actively hiring.
“We have and plan to continue to hire as many trades locally as we can, and want to begin servicing Montrose and the surrounding regions as soon as possible,” said Glenn McCuen, Vice President and General Manager of Paul Davis Restoration of Western Colorado.
Colorado Outdoors is an "Opportunity Zone" that gets tax incentives to encourage long-term private investments in low-income areas, similar to Grand Junction's Riverfront at Las Colonias. It includes residential and commercial development, as well as open space.
“The purpose of Colorado Outdoors is to create a compelling environment for businesses. This is fundamentally a community connected by entrepreneurs, and we are excited to bring Paul Davis to Montrose. It is a much needed service for the region," Colorado Outdoors President David Dragoo said.