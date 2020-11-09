Editor's note: This story has been corrected. The annual ski swap is put on by the National Ski Patrol, which patrols at Powderhorn Mountain Resort. The resort does not put on the ski swap. Also Powderhorn Mountain Resort's opening day is set for Nov. 27 weather permitting.
The National Ski Patrol, a Grand Valley nonprofit, held its annual Ski Swap event at the Maverick Pavilion on the Colorado Mesa University campus on Friday and Saturday.
The COVID-19 pandemic and recent surge in Mesa County cases has cast uncertainty on the ski industry. Because of that, the ski patrol took necessary precautions and received guidance from Mesa County Public Health when organizing the event, during which skiers sell their old gear and buy some new equipment.
“We gave the county a walking tour of what we wanted to do, and they had us prepare as if we were already in Level Orange,” said Patrick Trimm, Rocky Mountain division director with the National Ski Patrol. “We made sure that we were keeping people safe and going above and beyond.”
The Ski Swap acts as a fundraiser to help purchase more medical supplies and medical training at Powderhorn, Trimm said.
It featured six vendors such as Replay Sports and Snowmass Sports. Each vendor had its own venue to maximize customers while following the indoor capacity limit of 25%.
Anyone coming in to buy or sell had to sign in at a desk with contact information to ease contact tracing in the event of a positive case.
Everyone was required to wear a mask, and employees were required to wear a face shield and have temperature checks as well.
The event was significantly smaller than in past years, Trimm said, with business down about 50%. But a smaller ski swap was better than no ski swap.
Trimm credited the staff’s dedication to safety to their background.
“All of us here are medical people. Whether we’re outdoor emergency care certified, EMTs or paramedics, we know how the virus works and we know how PPE works,” he said. “We wouldn’t have to go above and beyond if people were doing the right thing. And if people were doing the right thing, then we wouldn’t be in this situation.”
Opening day for skiing at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is set for Nov. 27 weather permitting.