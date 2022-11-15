The Western Colorado Native American Market Days aims to not only sell art and handicrafts, but to educate people on Indigenous culture.
Entering its fourth year, the recent event was held for the first time on Main Street at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
More than a dozen vendors come to sell Native American art, baskets, handicrafts and jewelry though the event’s main sponsor, the Native American Cultural Program, wants the event to be more than a market.
“Without me talking about the culture and history of my people, others would simply come, browse the vendors’ items, either buy or not buy them and then leave,” said Roland McCook, president of the Native American Cultural Program. “I’m filling that gap so we can express ourselves to people who come. My goal is to educate people about the Native American culture, history and heritage.”
He said that the “main purpose of the event is to promote unity.”
The event featured several dances, including an elaborate performance from a local Azteca group. These dances, McCook said, are more than mere entertainment. They are a way through which people can access Indigenous culture and learn more about the history of native people.
Vendors sold their goods, and McCook took to the microphone to tell stories about his people.
With November designated as Native American Heritage Month and with Veterans Day on Nov. 11, McCook told a story about the “unrecognized patriotism of native peoples.”
“My brother joined the Marine Corps and went to fight in the Vietnam War. When he came out he came out without an arm, although he did earn two purple hearts. At that time in the country, he wasn’t received very well despite the fact he had defended the United States. He passed away two years later,” McCook said. “The land doesn’t belong to us, we belong to the land, and that’s what we’ve been dedicated to defending.”
Of the people who attended, many were veterans.
Native Americans make up about 1% of the United States population, and McCook said that makes it even easier for the demographic to be neglected.
“We must take every opportunity to stand up and speak out about the things that have happened, that are still happening, to us. This event is just one of those opportunities,” he said. “We wanted to use this time to express those kinds of things. We wanted to honor both the veterans and Native Americans.”
McCook felt that the market was a success, not only in what was sold, but also in the message he and his team expressed.
“The history of almost any Native American tribe is just about the same. We were removed from our homeland and relocated. The history is not good, although it is something we have to live with. But more than that, we must learn what we can from it,” McCook said. “People are beginning to understand what it’s all about, and I want to be that person to expand others’ knowledge. I hope we did that today.”